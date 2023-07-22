The Truth About What Happened To IncrEDIBLE Eats After Appearing On Shark Tank

Don't worry about poking yourself when you bite down on a plastic fork anymore, and instead enjoy your cutlery! We know that sounds a bit strange, but that's what the company IncrEDIBLE Eats was suggesting when they appeared on the hit ABC show, "Shark Tank."

CEO of IncrEDIBLE Eats, Dinesh Tadepalli, appeared on "Shark Tank" in 2021 with an innovative line of cutlery. After recognizing how wasteful plastic spoons, forks, knives, and more could be to the environment, Tadepalli got the idea to create an edible line of cutlery made out of a cookie-based substance. The company's website shares, "We're on a mission to reinvent the way we eat the food by replacing all plastic utensils with our edible options." Tadepalli's eager and positive attitude had the sharks ready to discover more about IncrEDIBLE Eats, as Tadepalli sought $500,000 for a 7% stake in the company.

But, while pitching to the sharks, Tadepalli ran into some big problems. The sharks questioned whether companies would be willing to spend a larger amount on edible cutlery versus spending less on a standard plastic spoon. In addition, Tadepalli had only sold about $170,000, which was significantly less than what the sharks thought he would have sold by now. So, did the sharks end up biting and taking on IncrEDIBLE Eats? Well, we're here to fill you in on what has happened to IncrEDIBLE Eats since appearing on "Shark Tank."