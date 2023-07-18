Lawyer: Gigi Hadid's Drug Arrest Highlights The Risks Of Celeb Tourism - Exclusive

Gigi Hadid's vacation to the Cayman Islands started off with a bang — and not a good one. According to People, the supermodel was arrested for having marijuana and drug paraphernalia on her person while arriving via private jet to the tropical destination. Hadid and her friend, Leah Nicole McCarthy, who also had drugs in her luggage, were arrested on July 10 for "suspicion Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja."

After being moved to a detention center, Hadid and McCarthy pleaded guilty in a summary court on July 12. The two women were given a $1,000 fine with no conviction on their records. Los Angeles entertainment attorney Tre Lovell explained to Nicki Swift that Hadid's sentence isn't unusual: "Nothing stands out to me as unusual in this case. Medical marijuana is legal in the Cayman Islands, although it's still illegal to transport it in and out of the country, but since this was a relatively small amount for personal use, a lighter sentence is understandable."

Hadid's reps later confirmed the news, reassuring the public that the supermodel didn't have anything on her record, per E! News. They said, "Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in N.Y.C. with a Medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear, and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island." And whether she knew it or not, the repercussions for Hadid's actions highlight some risks with celebrity tourism.