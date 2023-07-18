The Circumstances Surrounding YouTuber Annabelle Ham's Death At 22 Are Truly Tragic

Social media influencer Annabelle Ham has tragically died at age 22, per The New York Post. Ham's sorority at Kennesaw State University shared the news of her death on Instagram. They wrote, "On Saturday, July 15 we lost a big piece of our hearts. Annabelle Ham was a such a light in our chapter. She had an amazing impact on each and every sister in Beta Zeta. She was caring, selfless and carried so much love inside of her heart."

Ham's sister, Amelia, later confirmed her sister's death on social media as she shared her own post. Amelia wrote, "Sometimes I don't understand why god does things but, I can't even put into words how hard this is. you would never think something like this would or could happen to you until it does. Annabelle was such a good sister to Alexandria, and me." The heartbroken sister detailed how Ham had been such a force in this world and how she will forever be missed, adding, "I know she is dancing around in heaven right now. I can't wait to give u a big hug one day."

From Instagram to TikTok to YouTube, Ham invited her followers to journey through life with her, which was why many were shocked to hear she'd died so suddenly. As speculation has grown surrounding the cause of Ham's death, her family is now coming forward to speak about how the 22-year-old passed away.