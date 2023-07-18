The Circumstances Surrounding YouTuber Annabelle Ham's Death At 22 Are Truly Tragic
Social media influencer Annabelle Ham has tragically died at age 22, per The New York Post. Ham's sorority at Kennesaw State University shared the news of her death on Instagram. They wrote, "On Saturday, July 15 we lost a big piece of our hearts. Annabelle Ham was a such a light in our chapter. She had an amazing impact on each and every sister in Beta Zeta. She was caring, selfless and carried so much love inside of her heart."
Ham's sister, Amelia, later confirmed her sister's death on social media as she shared her own post. Amelia wrote, "Sometimes I don't understand why god does things but, I can't even put into words how hard this is. you would never think something like this would or could happen to you until it does. Annabelle was such a good sister to Alexandria, and me." The heartbroken sister detailed how Ham had been such a force in this world and how she will forever be missed, adding, "I know she is dancing around in heaven right now. I can't wait to give u a big hug one day."
From Instagram to TikTok to YouTube, Ham invited her followers to journey through life with her, which was why many were shocked to hear she'd died so suddenly. As speculation has grown surrounding the cause of Ham's death, her family is now coming forward to speak about how the 22-year-old passed away.
Annabelle Ham 'experienced an epileptic event'
Annabelle Ham's death was seemingly out of the blue. According to the Daily Mail, the social media influencer was attending a bachelorette party on July 15 when she suddenly went missing. Authorities received a call about a missing person who was later found deceased. However, police confirmed there was no foul play involved. Many who followed Ham on social media were absolutely confused as to how the YouTuber could have died so suddenly. But Ham's family is now speaking out about their loved one's death and revealing the reason behind her passing.
Ham's family took to social media to clarify the entire situation. They wrote, "This is Annabelle's family. We're writing this with heavy, heavy hearts. Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven." For those who may not be familiar with the condition, epilepsy can be described as "surges of electrical activity in your brain can cause recurring seizures," according to Epilepsy Foundation. On rare occasions, the condition can lead to death. The family continued to share, "She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her. Annabelle was beautiful and inspiring and lived life to the fullest."
Ham's family asked for privacy during this difficult time and promised to reveal more details when the time's right. Until then, family, friends, and followers will continue to honor Ham's legacy.