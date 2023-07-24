Is Mike Holmes Jr. Married? All About His Wife Lisa Grant
Mike Holmes Jr. of the "Holmes And Holmes" and "Holmes Inspection" fame has found his happily ever after. In 2017, the licensed contractor and television personality married his wife, Lisa Grant, in an outdoor ceremony in the Blue Mountains region in Ontario, Canada. Per HGTV, the pair exchanged "I do"s in front of family and close friends, including Holmes Jr.'s HGTV colleagues and father, Canadian reality star Mike Holmes. As reported by Hello! magazine, Holmes Jr. and his wife have known each other since they were teenagers, crossing paths for the first time at a charity golf tournament back in 2006. They reconnected years later and, in 2016, got engaged during a surprise road trip to Ottawa. "Lisa always had a special place in my heart," Mike told Hello!. "People who have known me the longest know that. I would light up whenever I saw her. I knew I was going to marry her."
Reflecting on their big day, Grant wrote in a blog post for Make It Right, "Growing up I was never the type of girl that dreamt about her future wedding day. The only vision I ever had of the 'special day' was that I would be barefoot, it would take place outdoors, and we would be surrounded by nature (check, check, and check!)." As unconventional as her wedding to Holmes Jr. was, Grant said she wanted to be "grounded and connected with the earth" when she said her vows to her husband. Here's more about Holmes Jr.'s wife and their sweet relationship.
Lisa Grant owns a holistic health clinic
Lisa Grant, the wife of HGTV star Mike Holmes Jr., is a certified herbalist, entrepreneur, and holistic health coach. She founded the L'Apothicaire Botanique, a boutique fitness studio and holistic health clinic, that offers "a truly integrated approach that addresses the physical body and the mental, emotional, and spiritual body as well," according to The Meaford Independent. The clinic is located on the shores of Georgian Bay in Meaford, Ontario where Grant is based. Per Canada's Escarpment Magazine, Grant has been studying alternative medicine since as early as 2006. She earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Western Ontario in 2011 before studying naturopathy at the Naturopathic Medical School of the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine in Toronto.
On her graduation in 2017, Holmes Jr. shared how proud he was of his wife. "Today I got to watch Lisa Grant graduate after 4.5 years of Naturopathic Medical School at Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine. Over the years Lisa has sacrificed so much for an education that will help serve many people in need. I have never met anyone who works so hard in my life & I couldn't be more proud of my girl," he wrote in a Facebook post. "Congratulations my love. You are a leader and inspire everyone around you to be the best version of themselves — including me. Love you."
She and Holmes Jr. are new parents
It was in January when Lisa Grant announced that she was pregnant with her first child with her husband Mike Holmes Jr. The holistic health coach and L'AB boutique owner shared the exciting news on social media along with photos of her pregnancy shoot taken at the Cayman Islands. At the time, Grant said she was already four months pregnant. "Our next big adventure begins June, 2023," she captioned the snaps. Opening up about her pregnancy, Grant said, "It hasn't been easy." She then added, "But at least 1x/day Michael has made me smile ... He reminds me to be gentle with myself. He reminds me I am beautiful when I feel wildly unattractive."
She and Holmes Jr. went on to welcome their daughter, Azura Vie Holmes, via home birth on June 17, 2023. Grant confirmed their daughter's arrival through an Instagram post, saying Azura came into the world two weeks before she was due. "I did it. We did it. Azura came into our arms with grace, love and power," she wrote. Recalling the moment she caught her daughter with her own hands, the first-time mom said, "It was the most empowering experience of my life; one that will forever define me." Ahead of their daughter's birth, Holmes Jr. penned a loving tribute to his wife on social media: "My best friend, the love of my life and the soon to be mother of my child. I consider myself the luckiest man in the world to spend this life with you." Aww!