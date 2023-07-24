Is Mike Holmes Jr. Married? All About His Wife Lisa Grant

Mike Holmes Jr. of the "Holmes And Holmes" and "Holmes Inspection" fame has found his happily ever after. In 2017, the licensed contractor and television personality married his wife, Lisa Grant, in an outdoor ceremony in the Blue Mountains region in Ontario, Canada. Per HGTV, the pair exchanged "I do"s in front of family and close friends, including Holmes Jr.'s HGTV colleagues and father, Canadian reality star Mike Holmes. As reported by Hello! magazine, Holmes Jr. and his wife have known each other since they were teenagers, crossing paths for the first time at a charity golf tournament back in 2006. They reconnected years later and, in 2016, got engaged during a surprise road trip to Ottawa. "Lisa always had a special place in my heart," Mike told Hello!. "People who have known me the longest know that. I would light up whenever I saw her. I knew I was going to marry her."

Reflecting on their big day, Grant wrote in a blog post for Make It Right, "Growing up I was never the type of girl that dreamt about her future wedding day. The only vision I ever had of the 'special day' was that I would be barefoot, it would take place outdoors, and we would be surrounded by nature (check, check, and check!)." As unconventional as her wedding to Holmes Jr. was, Grant said she wanted to be "grounded and connected with the earth" when she said her vows to her husband. Here's more about Holmes Jr.'s wife and their sweet relationship.