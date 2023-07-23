The Truth About What Happened To Doc Spartan After Appearing On Shark Tank

Doc Spartan co-owners, Dale King and Renee Wallace, came into "Shark Tank" with a fiery attitude hoping to get one of the judges to join their ointment company. King gave vivid examples to the judges where they could use the natural ointment product. From Lori Greiner using it after getting a burn from curling her hair to Kevin O'Leary being able to utilize it after cutting himself while counting his hundred dollar bills, it's a multi-purpose ointment!

King and Wallace gave the judges a little backstory to their life, as they revealed that King had returned from the war in Iraq and created his own fitness center. Wallace, on the other hand, was a mother of three looking for natural oils to use on her kids. Well, when word got around that Wallace was creating natural-based oils, King sought her out to create an ointment for his gym-goers, and boom...Doc Spartan was born! Doc Spartan's website shares, "Our business was originally founded to help people heal their wounds with the natural ingredients we wanted for ourselves and our families."

When King and Wallace walked into "Shark Tank," they were on a mission to get one shark to bite on their deal which asked for $75,000 with a 15% in the business! So, was their pitch to the sharks successful? We're here to fill you in on what happened to Doc Spartan after "Shark Tank."