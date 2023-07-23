The Truth About What Happened To Doc Spartan After Appearing On Shark Tank
Doc Spartan co-owners, Dale King and Renee Wallace, came into "Shark Tank" with a fiery attitude hoping to get one of the judges to join their ointment company. King gave vivid examples to the judges where they could use the natural ointment product. From Lori Greiner using it after getting a burn from curling her hair to Kevin O'Leary being able to utilize it after cutting himself while counting his hundred dollar bills, it's a multi-purpose ointment!
King and Wallace gave the judges a little backstory to their life, as they revealed that King had returned from the war in Iraq and created his own fitness center. Wallace, on the other hand, was a mother of three looking for natural oils to use on her kids. Well, when word got around that Wallace was creating natural-based oils, King sought her out to create an ointment for his gym-goers, and boom...Doc Spartan was born! Doc Spartan's website shares, "Our business was originally founded to help people heal their wounds with the natural ingredients we wanted for ourselves and our families."
When King and Wallace walked into "Shark Tank," they were on a mission to get one shark to bite on their deal which asked for $75,000 with a 15% in the business! So, was their pitch to the sharks successful? We're here to fill you in on what happened to Doc Spartan after "Shark Tank."
Doc Spartan got one shark to bite
Doc Spartan co-owners, Dale King and Renee Wallace, walked into "Shark Tank" hoping to walk out with multiple offers, but the reality is, they only got one. King and Wallace wanted $75,000 in turn for a 15% stake in their company, but their pitch didn't seem to be convincing to the judges, except for one – Robert Herjavec. Herjavec countered their offer with $75,000 for a 25% stake in the company. King was glad to accept as long as Herjavec paid for the first round of beers.
Doc Spartan didn't make the wrong choice when pairing with Herjavec. After their episode on "Shark Tank" aired, the natural ointment company increased its sales tenfold and was selling 4,000 units in one week, per Shark Tank Blog. Their partnership with Herjavec has them in various trade shows, and they are hoping to get into military bases. Co-owner, Wallace, even revealed to Entrepreneurship Interviews how Herjavec's partnership had them focused on areas of their company they weren't familiar with. She said, "We now have quarterly meetings with the HEC team about our financials and everything that we have going on within the company, and contact them anytime we have any questions or problems."
Doc Spartan has also expanded its products from just natural ointment. From soaps, skincare, deodorant, and so much more, they have all you will ever need!
Doc Spartan continues to give back to their community
Doc Spartan owners, Dale King and Renee Wallace, always wanted to give back to their community. Specifically, King noticed an overwhelming amount of individuals struggling with drug addiction. This is why he developed his gym in the first place, which later inspired Doc Spartan. But as his and Wallace's business grew, they realized they could have a bigger impact on the community and thus created the Neighborhood Internal Defense. According to Doc Spartan's website, what started as getting people in recovery into the gym became so much more. Wallace and King knew that the best thing they could give these individuals was stability in a job. One of their first employees was in recovery from substance use, and they have continued to employ those on the road to recovery.
This has been an amazing experience for King, who has seen his employees go from having absolutely nothing to everything they could have wished for. He shared with Healing Properties, "It's so rewarding to come in and watch people get their license, get their bank account, get their first car, get their first apartment, get their first good relationship." The co-owner even recalled giving a paycheck to one of his employees ahead of the Christmas holiday, who was able to finally buy his kids presents for the first time. For King and Wallace, it's stories like this that show their business is so much more than just its products.