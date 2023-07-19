What We Know So Far About Carlee Russell's Mysterious Disappearance

Carlethia "Carlee" Russell captured everyone's attention after she mysteriously disappeared on July 13. According to Insider, Carlee had been driving down a highway in Alabama when she reportedly saw a child by themselves on the side of the road. The nurse had pulled over and called authorities to alert them of the situation. After her call with 911 ended, Carlee contacted a family member to let them know what was going on. However, the phone call immediately went from her alerting a family member to a scary situation.

Talitha Russell, Carlee's mom, described the call to WBCR, she said, "...my daughter-in-law could hear her asking the child if they were OK. The child did not respond, or at least she did not hear her respond ... And then she heard our daughter Carlee scream and from there on all we could hear was noise ... background noise in her phone which we later found out was noise from the interstate." When authorities finally got to the scene, Carlee's car and belongings were there, but there was no sign of the nurse.

Immediately, authorities asked for any information from the public regarding Carlee's disappearance. Surveillance video from the highway was later released, however, it wasn't very clear and didn't show who could have potentially taken Carlee. Still, news of Carlee's disappearance sparked a nationwide search for the nurse as many hoped she would return home alive and well.