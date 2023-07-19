What We Know So Far About Carlee Russell's Mysterious Disappearance
Carlethia "Carlee" Russell captured everyone's attention after she mysteriously disappeared on July 13. According to Insider, Carlee had been driving down a highway in Alabama when she reportedly saw a child by themselves on the side of the road. The nurse had pulled over and called authorities to alert them of the situation. After her call with 911 ended, Carlee contacted a family member to let them know what was going on. However, the phone call immediately went from her alerting a family member to a scary situation.
Talitha Russell, Carlee's mom, described the call to WBCR, she said, "...my daughter-in-law could hear her asking the child if they were OK. The child did not respond, or at least she did not hear her respond ... And then she heard our daughter Carlee scream and from there on all we could hear was noise ... background noise in her phone which we later found out was noise from the interstate." When authorities finally got to the scene, Carlee's car and belongings were there, but there was no sign of the nurse.
Immediately, authorities asked for any information from the public regarding Carlee's disappearance. Surveillance video from the highway was later released, however, it wasn't very clear and didn't show who could have potentially taken Carlee. Still, news of Carlee's disappearance sparked a nationwide search for the nurse as many hoped she would return home alive and well.
Carlee Russell was found 48 hours later
Carlee Russell's disappearance had people baffled – how could someone seem to vanish out of thin air?. Many put in effort to help find Carlee, and just 48 hours after she initially went missing, these efforts proved to be successful after she returned home.
According to USA Today, Carlee had shown up at her parent's doorstep on Saturday, July 15. Video footage showed that she had arrived by foot at her parent's home. Carlee's family immediately contacted the police and notified them that the nurse had been found. Authorities were then dispatched to the home where Russell was later taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment after she reportedly had difficulty breathing, per People. She was dispatched early Sunday morning and returned home to her family.
Carlee's mom, Talitha Russell, later shared a statement on Facebook confirming the news of Carlee's return, per People. She shared, "God is faithful and He has answered our prayers. We are so grateful to each of you for all the acts of kindness, generosity, and compassion you have shown. Our baby is safe!!!!!!!!!! Thank you Father God." In a separate statement released on Facebook, Carlee and her family have asked for privacy as they continue to work with authorities, per Fox 5. And although the public is glad that Carlee has been found safe and sound, questions remain surrounding her disappearance.
Questions still remain around Carlee Russell's disappearance
Carlee Russell was found in 48 hours, but what happened during the time she was missing? That's what authorities are trying to figure out. Hoover police chief, Nick Deriz told AL, "The goal now is to find out what happened in the 48 or 49 hours after she disappeared a mile from her house and then ended up back at the house, to fill in the gaps." While authorities are still working on the investigation, Carlee's family has spoken out about what they believe happened.
Carlee's boyfriend, Thomar Lattrel Simmons, began alluding to kidnapping after he shared a post about the nurse's return on Instagram. He wrote, "She was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours, so until she's physically & mentally stable again she is not able to give any updates or whereabouts on her kidnapper at this very moment."
According to CBS 42, Carlee's mother, Talitha Russell, also shared an update with Today about the nurse's disappearance. She said, "Oh, she definitely fought for her life. There were moments when she physically had to fight for her life, and there were moments when she mentally had to fight for her life." Talitha also revealed that she has given a statement to police in hopes "so that they can pursue her abductor." Although Carlee's family has suggested she had been kidnapped, authorities have yet to confirm whether this is true as the investigation continues to move forward.