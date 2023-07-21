Lacey Chabert Once Had A Crush On Her On-Screen Brother

Lacey Chabert's first celebrity crush is someone who she's worked with in the past. Dubbed the unofficial "Queen of Hallmark," the actor first gained recognition playing Claudia Salinger in the Fox family drama "Party of Five" in 1994. The series, which concluded in 2000 after a six-season run, featured an ensemble cast including Chabert, Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell, and Matthew Fox. Looking back on her time on the show, Chabert said that she had so much fun filming with her co-stars. "When I think back on it now ... I am so lucky that I was surrounded by such wonderful people," she said on Christine Taylor and David Lascher's "Hey Dude... The 90s Called!" podcast. "Everyone was so kind and nurturing and just helped me through those, you know, awkward teenage years." Adding, "I have the best memories from the show. I'm really happy I had those years on set."

Speaking on Fox 5 in January, Chabert said she would be down to reprise her role for a reunion with her "Party of Five" cast mates. "I don't know if there would ever be a reunion, but I would love it,'" she gushed. "I'm 100 percent, sign me up! I want to know what Claudia's doing." In the past, Chabert admitted to once having a crush on one of her co-stars in the show — Scott Wolf, who played her on-screen brother, Bailey.