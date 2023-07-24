Stupidly Expensive Things Donald Trump Has Owned

There is no one quite like Donald Trump. From hosting "The Apprentice" to becoming the 45th president of the United States, he has worn many hats. The most notable of course, would be the one in bright red spelling MAGA. Trump was born into a wealthy family in New York, later turning his father's real estate business into what is now known as the Trump Organization. Though the glistening gold letters on the Trump Tower in New York City may bear his name, his career as a businessman and entrepreneur is heavily overshadowed by controversy. After winning the 2016 presidential election, the former president quickly became one of the most polarizing leaders the nation has ever seen. His role as president was unprecedented, as a former reality star had never moved into the White House. He continued to shock the world with his unapologetic attitude in office, like his refusal to concede in the 2020 presidential election and becoming the first president to face criminal charges.

Whether you love him or hate him, you can't avoid him. Trump's presidency isn't the only aspect of his life that makes headlines, however. He's anything but humble when it comes to his flashy billion-dollar lifestyle. From yachts to helicopters to private plans decked out in gold, there is no request too extravagant for Trump. His tax reports don't necessarily reflect his wealthy possessions, but the list is long. We're breaking down all the stupidly expensive things Donald Trump has owned.