How Many Kids Does Megan Fox Have With Her Ex Brian Austin Green?

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are the proud parents of three kids. The former couple first met in 2004 and dated for almost two years before getting engaged. Despite some ups and downs in their relationship, they exchanged vows in Hawaii in June 2010. Flash forward to 2023 and Fox and Green have both moved on romantically. Fox has been in an on/off relationship with Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, while Green has been dating "Dancing With the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess since 2020. Green and Burgess welcomed a son named Zane in June 2022 and Green has an older son, Kassius, from a previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil.

Fox and Green are very amicable and are both focused on the well-being of their three sons, Journey River, Bodhi Ransom, and Noah Shannon. "They know that their parents are famous, but their knowledge of it is very limited. I knew when they were very young, I wanted to try to protect them however I could, especially limiting their exposure to the internet," Fox told Glamour UK in 2022. She went on to explain that she and Green have done their best to "maintain their innocence." The former couple has to be on the same page with a lot of these things, given that they are both in the public eye, but they seem to work really well together when it comes to co-parenting.