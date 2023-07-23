How Many Kids Does Megan Fox Have With Her Ex Brian Austin Green?
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are the proud parents of three kids. The former couple first met in 2004 and dated for almost two years before getting engaged. Despite some ups and downs in their relationship, they exchanged vows in Hawaii in June 2010. Flash forward to 2023 and Fox and Green have both moved on romantically. Fox has been in an on/off relationship with Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, while Green has been dating "Dancing With the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess since 2020. Green and Burgess welcomed a son named Zane in June 2022 and Green has an older son, Kassius, from a previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil.
Fox and Green are very amicable and are both focused on the well-being of their three sons, Journey River, Bodhi Ransom, and Noah Shannon. "They know that their parents are famous, but their knowledge of it is very limited. I knew when they were very young, I wanted to try to protect them however I could, especially limiting their exposure to the internet," Fox told Glamour UK in 2022. She went on to explain that she and Green have done their best to "maintain their innocence." The former couple has to be on the same page with a lot of these things, given that they are both in the public eye, but they seem to work really well together when it comes to co-parenting.
Brian Austin Green & Meghan Fox have co-parenting down
In her interview with Glamour UK, Megan Fox opened up about how hard it is being away from her kids. "I cry often, every new moon usually. I get in the bath and cry a lot about it, because it is hard and not because of pressures that anybody else or society puts on you, but it is just hard being separated from them in that way. They are my DNA," she explained. Beyond that, Fox and Brian Austin Green have figured out a co-parenting schedule that seems to be working for the whole family. "We co-parent really well together," Green told E! News in October 2022. "And we don't fight over time with the kids. We try and alternate holidays between Christmas Day, Christmas Eve," he continued, adding, "But we're open to things changing. I'm very aware of — and so is she — that our schedules are insane. So when we do get time, cherish it. It's an amazing thing and we support the other parent having time."
Fox and Green appear to be very dedicated parents and don't often post their sons on social media whenever they are spending time together. Although both are working actors, Fox and Green are always sure that their kids are loved, nurtured, and cared for — and that comes first and foremost. Of course, their blended family has extended into their respective new relationships — but that seems to be going extremely well, also.
Sharna Burgess has embraced Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox's three kids
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's three kids appear to have a great relationship with both of them, and have also blended seamlessly into life with Green's new partner. Journey, Bodhi, and Noah now have a bonus mom in Sharna Burgess, which has worked out great for the whole family. "Honestly, the relationship is great. We're actually all going to Universal today. All together, which is amazing for the kids," Burgess said on the "Not So Hollywood" podcast back in April. "The reason it's great is because the focus is the kids. There's nothing else that needs to be considered other than making this a beautiful, healthy, whole environment for them," she added.
As for whether or not there are any more kids in Fox's future, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the "Transformers" star isn't opposed to the idea. Meanwhile, things are a little bit different for Green, who is a dad of five already. Green says, logistically, it's challenging to think about adding another child to his brood. "How do you travel? Like, you know, going into a restaurant asking for a table for seven, it all starts becoming a little much. So I think I'm done at five," he told Entertainment Tonight — though, he admits, that decision isn't set in stone.