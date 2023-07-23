What We Know About WWE Stars Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins' Marriage

When you're used to doing piledrivers in the ring, it takes time to adjust to caring for a tiny human. During an interview with "Good Day DC" (via Wrestling Inc), Rollins stated, "The husband part is easy. I'm married to a beautiful, extremely talented, lovely, perfect partner for me. So that part's easy. The dad part's been the learning curve. That's a whole new skill set; I never changed a diaper before having this baby. Just little things like that." He compared how his life was all about himself and living as a "top tier WWE Superstar" and now he has a baby who is the most important person in his life. "And so to change everything around is really humbling, but it's also a cool experience to see it from this perspective and see what life can be when you matter to somebody else. It's really an awesome experience," Rollins added.

Despite The Messiah's reservations, Lynch thinks he's handling parenthood perfectly and gave him a shout-out on Instagram. "You are the most incredible Dad to our little girl. Happy first Fathers Day @wwerollins. We love you," she wrote. In another sweet tribute, she posted on May 28, "Happy birthday to my best friend, the best father, the best husband, the best." The two clearly have love for each other when it comes to their personal lives, but a bit of competition in their wrestling careers had Rollins having to reevaluate his feelings.