What We Know About WWE Stars Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins' Marriage
The WWE world has a lot of superstar pairings and unlike their television personas, Becky Lynch's relationship with Seth Rollins started very quietly. Unbeknownst to fans at the time, the two started dating in 2019. "The first time we kissed was Royal Rumble weekend, little known fact. That was interesting, because I've known her for such a long time, never really thought about the other one in that way," Rollins revealed in "WWE 365" (via Dailymotion). Although it "felt really nice," he had doubts about taking things further but shared, "After a couple weeks it was pretty obvious that there was no way we were gonna avoid it. And things started to turn around from there."
Several months later, Rollins proposed to Lynch, which she announced on Instagram. "Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life," she gushed while sharing a pic of the two on a rocky beach. Rollins and Lynch welcomed their daughter Roux in 2020 and got married in a small ceremony the following year. While their wedding was kept hush-hush, Rollins and Lynch have been pretty open about their marriage and shared how they have faced some ups and downs.
Seth Rollins found marriage to Becky Lynch easy but had to adjust to being a father
When you're used to doing piledrivers in the ring, it takes time to adjust to caring for a tiny human. During an interview with "Good Day DC" (via Wrestling Inc), Rollins stated, "The husband part is easy. I'm married to a beautiful, extremely talented, lovely, perfect partner for me. So that part's easy. The dad part's been the learning curve. That's a whole new skill set; I never changed a diaper before having this baby. Just little things like that." He compared how his life was all about himself and living as a "top tier WWE Superstar" and now he has a baby who is the most important person in his life. "And so to change everything around is really humbling, but it's also a cool experience to see it from this perspective and see what life can be when you matter to somebody else. It's really an awesome experience," Rollins added.
Despite The Messiah's reservations, Lynch thinks he's handling parenthood perfectly and gave him a shout-out on Instagram. "You are the most incredible Dad to our little girl. Happy first Fathers Day @wwerollins. We love you," she wrote. In another sweet tribute, she posted on May 28, "Happy birthday to my best friend, the best father, the best husband, the best." The two clearly have love for each other when it comes to their personal lives, but a bit of competition in their wrestling careers had Rollins having to reevaluate his feelings.
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have a friendly competition with their careers
It can be hard to share the spotlight with your partner, especially when you're in a competitive field like wrestling. While Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are both wildly successful, the Grand Slam champion experienced some competitive feelings with his wife at the beginning of their relationship. "I think because the business is so, 'Me first,' it's very difficult to put somebody else on the same level as you, even when it's your significant other. So, it was a huge insecurity of mine, and it really took some pushing and pulling to get me to a different place mentally, where I was as supportive of her as I was of myself, and the jealousy wasn't overwhelming," he told Entertainment Tonight.
While Rollins eventually got to a place where he can fully be supportive of his wife, Lynch jokingly shared on "Today" that it was his outlandish wrestling outfits that had her green with envy. "It sometimes causes some rifts in the relationship because I'm so jealous of these outfits. They're amazing," she declared. Besides competing with Lynch's career, Rollins may also have some competition with Mark-Paul Gosselaar, which was her first poster on her wall when she was eight. "We held a wedding ceremony. I married that poster ... so technically that was my first marriage," she shared on Virgin Radio UK. Good thing Rollins has a great sense of humor and he took the news like the champ that he is.