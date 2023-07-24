Who Is Bachelorette Clare Crawley's Husband, Ryan Dawkins?
Clare Crawley has a long history with "The Bachelor" franchise, but she found true love — and marriage — with Ryan Dawkins off-camera. The reality star was the runner-up on Juan Pablo Galavis' controversial season of the ABC dating show, during which she famously dumped him and told him she'd never want him to be the father of her children. Crawley also looked for love on "Bachelor in Paradise" (twice!) and "The Bachelor: Winter Games" before being cast as the lead on "The Bachelorette." She left the show early, thinking her fiancé Dale Moss was the one, but their love connection did not last and the two split for good in September 2021. During an appearance on Jana Kramer's "Whine Down" podcast, Crawley admitted that she regretted trusting a man who later showed her who he really was.
But as her relationship with Moss ended, Crawley met Dawkins. In an interview on the "Almost Famous" podcast (via Entertainment Tonight), Crawley revealed that she met her future husband on social media and kept things in the friend zone with him at first because she felt he was "too good to be a rebound." They finally went on a dinner date and laughed their way through it. After a quick courtship, they got engaged in October 2022 and married in February 2023. But what do we know about the newlywed's husband?
Ryan Dawkins is a marketing CEO and father of two
Clare Crawley's husband Ryan Dawkins is a successful businessman. Since 2016, he has been the CEO of Mascot Sports, an Oakland, California-based company that represents marketing strategies for athletes and events, per his LinkedIn page. He previously founded Project Sport, a company focused on running and cycling events, when he was in grad school at San Francisco State University. Dawkins is also an athlete who competed in multiple Ironman events and a Race Across America team.
The entrepreneur also has two daughters from a previous marriage, who were ages 8 and 11 as of October 2022, according to Us Weekly.
While he's married to a reality TV celebrity, Dawkins prefers to keep his life on the down-low. His Instagram page is set to "private" and it only boasts around 300 followers compared to his wife's massive follower count which is just shy of one million. Crawley also told People that Dawkins "doesn't care" about fame and she called him "a gift" in her life.
Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins are expecting another child
Clare Crawley has been vocal about wanting to start a family. Even back when she was engaged to Dale Moss, she told the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast they talked about having babies "all the time" due to the fact that she was approaching 40 years old at the time. In a May 2023 Instagram Q&A (via Bachelor Nation), Crawley opened up about having children with her husband Ryan Dawkins, telling fans, "I'd have 20 of his babies if I could."
In July 2023, Crawley, 42, and Dawkins, 47, shared her long-awaited baby news with fans. In a video posted to Instagram, "The Bachelorette" star carried a basket of laundry as her husband hung clothes on a clothesline, including a baby onesie that said "Worth the wait!" "Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!!" Crawley captioned the post. "Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!" Crawley explained that she and her husband kept their in vitro fertilization journey a secret until they were ready to share their happy news.