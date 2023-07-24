Who Is Bachelorette Clare Crawley's Husband, Ryan Dawkins?

Clare Crawley has a long history with "The Bachelor" franchise, but she found true love — and marriage — with Ryan Dawkins off-camera. The reality star was the runner-up on Juan Pablo Galavis' controversial season of the ABC dating show, during which she famously dumped him and told him she'd never want him to be the father of her children. Crawley also looked for love on "Bachelor in Paradise" (twice!) and "The Bachelor: Winter Games" before being cast as the lead on "The Bachelorette." She left the show early, thinking her fiancé Dale Moss was the one, but their love connection did not last and the two split for good in September 2021. During an appearance on Jana Kramer's "Whine Down" podcast, Crawley admitted that she regretted trusting a man who later showed her who he really was.

But as her relationship with Moss ended, Crawley met Dawkins. In an interview on the "Almost Famous" podcast (via Entertainment Tonight), Crawley revealed that she met her future husband on social media and kept things in the friend zone with him at first because she felt he was "too good to be a rebound." They finally went on a dinner date and laughed their way through it. After a quick courtship, they got engaged in October 2022 and married in February 2023. But what do we know about the newlywed's husband?