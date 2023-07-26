Is Erin Krakow Still Friends With Lori Loughlin After The College Admissions Scandal?

Lori Loughlin was regarded as a talented, fun-loving actor for much of her career, but that all came crashing down after the infamous college admissions scandal. In 2019, Loughlin's life was flipped upside down after news that the "Full House" actor schemed to get her children into college, per NBC. Loughlin paid more than $500,000 to get her daughters into the University of Southern California by posing them as rowing recruits. The "Full House" actor went to jail for her part in the admissions scandal, and many were disgusted that she would do such a thing.

While many distanced themselves from Loughlin, several people had her back, including her former on-screen husband, John Stamos. Stamos defended Loughlin on the "Armchair Expert" podcast, sharing, "She wasn't really the architect of any of it. She was in the way background. She didn't know what was going on. She also paid a lot of money. She set up a college fund for kids and she went to f***ing jail, man."

However, Stamos wasn't the only co-star close to Loughlin before the admissions scandal. Erin Krakow developed a strong friendship with the actor after Loughlin joined the cast of "When Calls the Heart" in 2014, per Blasting News. In the show, Loughlin just so happened to play Abigail Stanton, who's close friends with Krakow's character. It seems this on-screen friendship translated to real life as they became incredibly close — but did the college admissions scandal change all that?