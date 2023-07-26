Is Tori Kelly Married? All About Her Husband Andre Murillo

Are Tori Kelly and her husband the ultimate power couple? Here's what we know about the fortunate man standing by her side as she embarks on her musical journey.

Kelly shot into the spotlight in 2010 after appearing as a contestant on "American Idol." While she never made it past the show's Hollywood week, Kelly continued to pursue her music dreams. Three years after her stint on "American Idol," Kelly — who had been singing since she was a child — had her big break when she signed to Capitol Records, becoming a star almost instantly. "It feels like everything is playing out the way it was always supposed to," she told the Evening Standard of her success in 2015. "Ten years or more sounds like a really long time but being in it, it feels like I literally had to be knocked down a couple of times to become the artist that I am right now. It feels like it's the right time for things to start lining up."

Signing to Capitol Hill was only the beginning for Kelly. Since then, the "Let's Go Crazy" singer became a voice actor, released three studio albums, and won two Grammy Awards. "To get two Grammys is just like... 'Whoa, what?' Insane. It still doesn't feel real, because every artist dreams of that growing up," she gushed to Forbes of her win. In addition to her professional wins, Kelly has recorded some personal achievements, including her marriage to Andre Murillo. While Kelly's career requires her to be in the spotlight, Murillo seemingly enjoys his life behind the scenes, leaving fans with one big question: "Who really is Andre Murillo?"