Is Tori Kelly Married? All About Her Husband Andre Murillo
Are Tori Kelly and her husband the ultimate power couple? Here's what we know about the fortunate man standing by her side as she embarks on her musical journey.
Kelly shot into the spotlight in 2010 after appearing as a contestant on "American Idol." While she never made it past the show's Hollywood week, Kelly continued to pursue her music dreams. Three years after her stint on "American Idol," Kelly — who had been singing since she was a child — had her big break when she signed to Capitol Records, becoming a star almost instantly. "It feels like everything is playing out the way it was always supposed to," she told the Evening Standard of her success in 2015. "Ten years or more sounds like a really long time but being in it, it feels like I literally had to be knocked down a couple of times to become the artist that I am right now. It feels like it's the right time for things to start lining up."
Signing to Capitol Hill was only the beginning for Kelly. Since then, the "Let's Go Crazy" singer became a voice actor, released three studio albums, and won two Grammy Awards. "To get two Grammys is just like... 'Whoa, what?' Insane. It still doesn't feel real, because every artist dreams of that growing up," she gushed to Forbes of her win. In addition to her professional wins, Kelly has recorded some personal achievements, including her marriage to Andre Murillo. While Kelly's career requires her to be in the spotlight, Murillo seemingly enjoys his life behind the scenes, leaving fans with one big question: "Who really is Andre Murillo?"
Tori Kelly married a professional basketball player
In May 2018, seven months after their engagement, Tori Kelly married basketball player Andre Murillo in a low-key Californian ceremony. Announcing the good news to fans, Kelly took to social media to share a photo from their nuptials, followed by a quote from popular preacher Tim Keller. "To be loved but not known is comforting but superficial. To be known & not loved is our greatest fear. But to be fully known & truly loved is, well, a lot like being loved by God," she wrote (via People). "Thank you to everyone who made this the most magical day ever. I'm floating," the singer added.
While Kelly has made a name for herself in the music scene, Murillo has also done very well for himself, albeit in sports. Murillo was born in Bremerhaven, Germany, but was educated in the United States. The athlete picked up an interest in basketball at a young age and eventually started playing in high school. Following his graduation from Concordia University — where he majored in Biblical Studies and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree — Murillo went professional. Though it's not clear how long his professional career lasted, The U.S. Sun reports that the athlete played in clubs across different countries, including Mexico, Spain, and the Phillippines. Ultimately, an injury forced his retirement from the sport in 2019.
Tori Kelly and Andre Murillo have a great life together
If you've ever wondered what it feels like to be married, Tori Kelly and Andre Murillo might be all you need to look to. Four months after tying the knot in 2018, the "Paper Hearts" singer opened up about life as a wife and her blissful relationship with Murillo. "Marriage is amazing. It's so special to have your best friend [as a] partner and get to do life together," she gushed to Us Weekly. "It's really amazing, we're having fun." Though several years have passed since then, Kelly and Murillo are still having just as much fun together.
To celebrate Kelly's 30th birthday last December, Murillo took to Instagram, sharing a cute GIF of himself and the singer cozying up. "MY BABY ENTERED HER PRIME AND I FEEL A CRAZY DECADE LOADING im here to celebrate your life every step of the way. I love you with all of my hort," he wrote in the caption. Though they have been married for five years, Kelly and Murillo have yet to start a family and if Kelly's words are anything to go by, the couple is in no rush. "We've talked about kids, of course. And it's something that would be, I think so special at some point, whenever we decide," she explained to People in 2020. "But we're not in any rush. I think we're just enjoying being together as a couple and we have our two little dog babies. So that's keeping us busy for now."