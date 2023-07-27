Tragic Details About Gary Coleman

For the millions of viewers who tuned in each week to watch hit NBC sitcom "Diff'rent Strokes," Gary Coleman was the reason. Arguably one of the most successful child stars of the late 1970s and early 1980s, Coleman's beyond-cute recitation of his catchphrase — "What'choo talkin' 'bout, Willis?" — was instantly recognizable, his tiny body barely containing a larger-than-life personality. Looking from the outside in, Coleman had seemingly hit the Hollywood jackpot with a hit TV show, fat paycheck, and the kind of fame most people can only dream about. Coleman himself, however, looked at his childhood very differently. "I would not give my first 15 years to my worst enemy, and I don't even have a worst enemy," Coleman told The Associated Press in a 2001 interview.

As everyone now knows, Coleman and his young co-stars on "Diff'rent Strokes" — Dana Plato and Todd Bridges — did not exactly lead charmed lives after the show ended its run: Bridges went through a protracted battle with substance abuse, ultimately turning his life around; Plato experienced similar struggles but tragically died of a drug overdose at age 34.

While Coleman didn't dabble in drugs, his post-"Diff'rent Strokes" life proved to be a difficult road, full of health woes, relationship problems, money problems, and the indignities faced by someone whose professional peak occurred before experiencing adolescence. To learn more, read on to discover tragic details about Gary Coleman.