'90s Child Stars Who Absolutely Hated Fame

While getting an early start in Hollywood may pave the way for a long and successful career, that's not to say being a child star is an easy road. "I'll always look at child stardom, at what I went through, as something traumatic for me," singer and actor Demi Lovato told Spin in 2022. "No child should ever be in the limelight. It's too much pressure." Lovato, of course, is not the first former child star to open up about their experience — and they certainly won't be the last. Throughout the '90s, audiences were introduced to a number of talented young actors who stole the show in TV series and movies alike. And a number of those actors have reflected on their experiences as kids in show biz.

Some former '90s child stars are still very much involved with the acting world. To this day, actors like Ryan Gosling, Kenan Thompson, and Kirsten Dunst stay busy building their filmographies. Others like Jimmy Workman, who played Pugsley in "The Addams Family," completely disappeared from view. Many took their careers in other directions, like Charlie Korsmo, who eventually became a lawyer; Korsmo's "Hook" co-star Amber Scott remained in the entertainment industry but found her passion behind the camera.

Fame isn't for everyone, and the pressures that come with it can be a lot to take on — especially for a little kid. Keep reading as we take a deep dive into the '90s child stars who absolutely hated being famous.