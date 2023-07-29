Why Barbara Corcoran Got Fired From Shark Tank Before It Even Started

Barbara Corcoran got her start in real estate and founded The Corcoran Group when she was just 23-years-old. After three decades, she sold the company to NRT for some $66 million, according to CNBC. However, when the opportunity for Corcoran to appear on "Shark Tank" arose, she was ready to dive in. Corcoran has been on "Shark Tank" since its 2009 premiere and has made some pretty impressive deals over the years. However, before she officially joined the cast, she was actually fired. Yup, you read that right. During a sit down with the gals on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast, the investor shared her experience with production ahead of Season 1. Corcoran explained that she was working on "The Today Show" when she got a call from a producer to discuss a possible role. She was offered a spot on the new show and immediately accepted. "I signed the contract without looking at it, mailed it right back overnight express," she explained, adding that she was super excited to have landed the gig.

Corcoran started telling all of her friends that she was going to be on television, but, much to her surprise, something changed and she got an unexpected phone call from production. "Two weeks later... they called me and said they changed their mind. They'd hired another woman," Corcoran revealed. Once she was informed that she had lost the life-changing opportunity, she decided to take matters into her own hands.