Whatever Happened To These '80's One-Hit Wonders?

The 1980s proved to be a pivotal decade for popular music, thanks in large part to the launch of MTV and the rise of music videos as an art form unto itself. The result was a new generation of artists who melded their groundbreaking sounds with dynamic and creative visual imagery, leading to the likes of Madonna and Duran Duran ruling both MTV playlists and top-40 radio.

The music itself was also evolving in bold new directions. The emergence of punk in the latter part of the 1970s, for example, paved the way for what came to be known as New Wave, while the new breed of so-called "hair metal" groups infused hard rock with elements of '70s glam. Meanwhile, legacy acts who were big in the previous decade — including the likes of Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, and Bruce Springsteen — experienced even bigger success than they ever had before.

During this era, numerous bands and solo artists popped up, seemingly out of nowhere, skyrocketing to the top of the charts with a catchy single — only to never be heard from again. While this phenomenon certainly isn't unique to the '80s, the decade did offer music fans a number of hit songs that are now considered era-defining classics, from acts who never again experienced that level of fame.

To find out more, read on for a musical stroll down memory lane to find out whatever happened to these '80s one-hit wonders.