Danica McKellar Had Her First Kiss With One Her Famous Co-Stars

Because one of Danica McKellar's earliest roles called for her to shoot a kissing scene, she only had a small window of opportunity to experience an unscripted first kiss — and it closed too quickly for that to happen. While taking a trip down memory lane with Christy Carlson Romano in one of the "Even Stevens" star's "Snacks and Reacts" videos, McKellar noted that a lot of child stars' first kisses happen on-camera. One example is her fellow Great American Family actor, Candace Cameron Bure, who told Closer Weekly that hers happened while filming "Full House." Despite also starting her acting career at a young age, Romano said that she managed to avoid this nerve-racking ordeal. However, the "Even Stevens" star and McKellar were both 12 years old when they experienced their wildly dissimilar first smooches.

While McKellar didn't get any say in who her first kiss was with and when it happened, she saw one benefit of the moment being scripted. "You know for sure that it's gonna happen. You don't have to wonder!" she said in commentary for "The Wonder Years" DVD collection (via ABC News). But this wasn't the only reason she didn't mind kissing co-star Fred Savage in the coming-of-age series that made her the first celebrity crush of so many viewers. As it turns out, she had a big crush on him.