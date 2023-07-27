Introducing Jaylen Brown's Rumored GF, A Spicy Grandma With A Massive Following
All-star Jaylen Brown has become one of the wealthiest basketball players in the NBA after inking a $305 million deal with the Boston Celtics. His contract is the richest in the history of the league, according to The Boston Globe. "He's a key," Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck said after the deal was done. "Jaylen stood tall for seven years here, improving, to my mind, every single year with hard work and with true talent and intensity," he added. And while Brown's numbers on the court speak to his value to a team that is hungry to win a championship, some people might be wondering a bit about his personal life — and, believe it or not, that's also pretty interesting.
Brown has been romantically linked to Bernice Burgos, who works as a model and a social media influencer, according to the New York Post. Oh, and she's also a grandmother. Brown and Burgos — who have a 17-year age gap — have been rumored to be an item since September, The U.S. Sun reports. The 26-year-old athlete was spotted dancing with the 43-year-old at a bar in Manhattan and then Burgos started popping up at Celtics games, which was a surefire sign that there was a romance brewing.
Although they have yet to confirm (or deny) that they are an item, there's a lot to know about Burgos — and we're ready to dig in.
Bernice Burgos is the CEO of Bold & Beautiful
On her public facing Instagram account, which has amassed more than 7 million followers, Bernice Burgos shares that she's an entrepreneur who works as a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova. Burgos is also the CEO of Bold & Beautiful, a fashion brand that sells loungewear. According to the company's website, Bold & Beautiful "specializes in high quality, sustainable materials for everyone. From sleepwear to outerwear, Bold and Beautiful continues to evolve and expand with a central focus on creating a cozy lifestyle line that boasts both luxury and durability." Although she grew up in the Bronx, it appears as though she currently calls New Jersey home. Aside from tagging various places in Jersey on her Instagram Stories, the address for Bold & Beautiful is a P.O. Box located in Palisades Park, about 10 miles outside of Manhattan. According to a LinkedIn account that appears to belong to Burgos, she has worked for the company since 2000.
Aside from her work in the fashion industry, The U.S. Sun reports that Burgos has been on MTV's "Wild 'N Out," and she's been in a couple of music videos, too.
Bernice Burgos has two daughters and one granddaughter
Bernice Burgos is a mother of two daughters, Ashley Burgos and Sarai Burgos, the first of whom, Ashley, she had when she was 15 years old. According to her public-facing Instagram account, Ashley is a musician. Her feed is filled with photos of her posing and performing. In December, she shared a picture from a shoot she did for the cover of her first track, revealing she was inspired by Lil Kim. "For my first single release I got my cover inspiration from the best to ever do it," she captioned the Instagram post, tagging the 90s rap artist. On July 26, Ashley shared the release of her song "Gorgeous Remix."According to The U.S. Sun, Ashley welcomed a daughter named India Ava Aisha in 2018 with her boyfriend, Sambou "Bubba" Camara.
Burgos welcomed her second child in 2006, according to Buzz South Africa. The teen has done some modeling, not unlike her older sister and her mother. Burgos has not publicly revealed who fathered either of her two daughters.
Bernice Burgos was previously linked to Drake
Bernice Burgos' rumored romance with Jaylen Brown isn't her first celebrity boyfriend rodeo. In 2015, for example, rumors swirled that she was dating Drake after the two were spotted together. Interestingly, the two reunited in New York when she attended his concert at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on July 19. According to HipHop DX, Drake shared a photo of the two together that night, and then a throwback photo of when the two were apparently an item. "A lifetime ago with @realberniceburgos," he captioned the latter snap, reminiscing about their apparent romance. Interestingly, Burgos hasn't ever confirmed she and the rapper were an item, instead referring to him as a "friend" during various interviews.
It's unlikely that Brown was at the concert alongside his rumored girlfriend because he was in Spain for the NBPA Performance Summit, according to his Instagram post. It's unknown if Brown is even a Drake fan — he doesn't follow Drake on Instagram.
Bernice Burgos knows how to deal with online hate
Bernice Burgos has an established following on social media, which naturally comes with plenty of criticism — but she has a thick skin and doesn't let it bother her.
"I don't really pay them no mind," she told Hollywood Unlocked of the haters. "I really worry about the people that be around me, that's my main concern, because your own closest friends could be the ones that's hating on you and those be the ones that hurt me the most. That's why I try to be careful who I bring around my circle," she added. Burgos told the outlet that she doesn't let that stuff bother her in general.
Despite Burgos getting hate on social media, she posts on Instagram fairly regularly. A quick peek at some of her uploads and you'll see she garners thousands of likes — though not all the comments are exactly nice. "I don't even read my comments like that. I used to but now it's just like, I read the comments of the people that follow me, like it, put kissy faces, and then I'm done. I just keep on living," she said during her interview with Hollywood Unlocked.
Bernice Burgos has been spending quite a bit of time in Boston
Although Jaylen Brown and Bernice Burgos are apparently keeping their relationship on the DL, Burgos has been spending a lot of her free time in Boston, which further fuels the rumors that the two are, indeed, an item. Aside from her appearances at the Boston Garden, Burgos was also seen at Rare Steakhouse at Encore Boston Harbor, according to an Instagram post. At the time, Burgos was said to be celebrating her birthday.
"It looks like the very fancy Rare Steakhouse at Boston Harbor was rented out for her even though she didn't show Jaylen in the pics and videos. He's in the middle of NBA playoffs and the team was off yesterday but plays tonight in ATL," read the post's caption. Another giveaway? She was wearing a green bracelet.
Of course, green has to be one of Brown's favorite colors now that he's locked in with the Celtics, right?