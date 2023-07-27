Introducing Jaylen Brown's Rumored GF, A Spicy Grandma With A Massive Following

All-star Jaylen Brown has become one of the wealthiest basketball players in the NBA after inking a $305 million deal with the Boston Celtics. His contract is the richest in the history of the league, according to The Boston Globe. "He's a key," Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck said after the deal was done. "Jaylen stood tall for seven years here, improving, to my mind, every single year with hard work and with true talent and intensity," he added. And while Brown's numbers on the court speak to his value to a team that is hungry to win a championship, some people might be wondering a bit about his personal life — and, believe it or not, that's also pretty interesting.

Brown has been romantically linked to Bernice Burgos, who works as a model and a social media influencer, according to the New York Post. Oh, and she's also a grandmother. Brown and Burgos — who have a 17-year age gap — have been rumored to be an item since September, The U.S. Sun reports. The 26-year-old athlete was spotted dancing with the 43-year-old at a bar in Manhattan and then Burgos started popping up at Celtics games, which was a surefire sign that there was a romance brewing.

Although they have yet to confirm (or deny) that they are an item, there's a lot to know about Burgos — and we're ready to dig in.