What Ariana Grande's Exes Have Said About Her

Ariana Grande has a laundry list of exes, but who could blame her? The Grammy-award-winning artist has a voice that stops you in your tracks — and with her stunning looks, it's no wonder why so many have fallen for the star. The singer broke into the industry at an early age, landing a Broadway role when she was just 15 years old.

Her big break came when she starred in the Nickelodeon series "Victorious" as Cat Valentine in 2010. The acting role gave Grande a chance to branch out into the music industry, and she began to drop her own music in 2011. She launched her debut album "Yours Truly" in 2014, and her single "Problem" featuring Iggy Azalea rose through the ranks to number three on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Grande had made her mark and was only going up from there.

While her music career turned heads, so did her relationship history. It's no secret that the "7 Rings" singer has had her fair share of suitors and is not afraid to talk about the men in her life. Grande launched the celebratory track "Thank U, Next" in 2019, as a nod to her past relationships — naming some of her exes and essentially thanking them for lessons learned. While it wasn't the typical break-up ballad, it was a smash success, soaring to number one on the charts at the time and becoming one of Grande's biggest hits to date. She might have "one less problem" without them — but what have Ariana Grande's exes said about her?