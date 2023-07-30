How Kunal Nayyar Really Felt About Kissing Danica McKellar On The Big Bang Theory

When Danica McKellar made a guest appearance on "The Big Bang Theory" in 2010, actor Kunal Nayyar got the opportunity to kiss her, which would have been a dream come true for many guys who grew up watching "The Wonder Years." Back in the day, one of the biggest heartthrobs of the '90s, Jonathan Brandis, was even desperate to lock lips with the girl who played Winnie Cooper. McKellar told Yahoo! Entertainment that her "Sidekicks" co-star devised a devious way to prolong their chaste kissing scene. "He goes, 'OK, this is what we're gonna do: When they say cut, we're gonna drop to our knees and just totally make out,'" McKellar recalled, saying that she believed it would be a good "prank." But when she decided to tell her boyfriend about what Brandis did, she got dumped for being duped.

By the time she appeared on "The Big Bang Theory," McKellar was a seasoned pro when it came to the art of the on-screen smooch; she told Entertainment Weekly her first-ever kiss even happened while she was playing Winnie on "The Wonder Years." According to Nayyar, this kiss was very much on his mind before he locked lips with McKellar. In the episode "The Psychic Vortex," Nayyar's character, Raj Koothrappali, enlists Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) to be his wingman after they meet McKellar's character and her friend Martha at a university mixer. While Sheldon keeps Martha preoccupied, Nayyar and McKellar make out — a lot.