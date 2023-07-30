Is Hallmark Star Katrina Bowden Still Married To Husband Ben Jorgensen?
Art imitated life for Katrina Bowden when her television romance mirrored that of her and her husband of eight years, Armor for Sleep rocker Ben Jorgensen. Fans of "The Bold and the Beautiful" watched Bowden's character Flo reconnect with her high school sweetheart, Wyatt (Darin Brooks), and a similar rekindling of an old flame also happened for Bowden and Jorgensen.
In an interview with Esquire, Bowden recalled meeting Jorgensen when they both appeared in Fallout Boy's "Dance, Dance" music video. Bowden had actually seen Jorgensen performing before at an Armor for Sleep concert, which she attended with a boyfriend who was a fan of the band. She was single at the time of the video shoot and struck up a conversation with the singer. "We started dating. But he was like 21 and touring the country and I was in high school. So it didn't work and it broke my heart," she said. But they kept in touch via email and they resumed their relationship five years later.
After the couple tied the knot in 2013, Bowden told Us Weekly, "Just saying 'husband' is a strange feeling, but it feels good!" She also said they hoped to have kids someday. They were still going strong in 2019 when Bowden told Soap Opera Digest that Jorgensen had befriended her on-screen "B&B" love interest, while she had grown close with Brooks' wife. "We go out on double dates all the time," she said. But the following year, Bowden and Jorgensen called it quits.
Ben Jorgensen took the divorce really hard
When Katrina Bowden and Ben Jorgensen filed divorce papers in December 2020, their separation sort of flew under the radar. However, Jorgensen later opened up about the split, telling New Noise Magazine that it happened during lockdown. At the time, he'd decided to keep himself busy by revisiting an idea for a concept album he'd conceived before Armor for Sleep's 2009 breakup. "My marriage of eight years blew up in my face and completely fell apart," he said. "So in the middle of this pandemic situation, I had no one to turn [to]." Working on the album, which he titled "The Rain Museum," almost became a form of therapy, as he allowed the heartbreak he was experiencing to reshape his original vision for the project.
Speaking to "Heavy Metal Therapy" in 2022, Jorgensen expressed regret over using alcohol to numb his pain, saying he feels like it hindered his ability to begin healing. He also revealed that he had been deeply committed to his marriage. "It's like the whole foundation of your life is rocked," he said, "because this is something you thought you were going to have for the rest of your life."
Jorgensen revealed he's not the type who can remain friends with an ex and marveled over the strangeness of suddenly severing ties with someone who was so important to him. "You're just instantly complete strangers with that person. How bizarre is that?" Jorgensen said.
Katrina Bowden and Ben Jorgensen have moved on
Katrina Bowden has been pretty tight-lipped about the new guy in her life. However, she and Adam Taylor make regular appearances on each other's Instagram pages. In a September 2021 birthday tribute to Bowden, Taylor wrote, "You're a ray of sunshine and I'm thankful for the special moments that we've shared together." Bowden returned the birthday love in a gushing January 2022 message for her boo. "You make me laugh more than anyone I've ever known. Life is a (meticulously planned out) adventure every day with you and never, ever boring," it read in part. Like Bowden's ex, Taylor is a musician, but his sound is much different from that of Ben Jorgensen's emo band. He's the bassist for Iration, a reggae-rock group that originated in Hawaii.
As for Jorgensen, he's also used Instagram to give fans a glimpse inside his new relationship with Kailey Cost, a customer success manager for the digital adoption platform WalkMe. In February 2022, he shared some photos and videos from a trip he and Cost took to Kailua, Hawaii. "Life's not tooo shabby when you get to go to your favorite place on Earth with your favorite human," he wrote.
Jorgensen explained to "Heavy Metal Therapy" how his split from Bowden helped him realize that he's Grade-A relationship material. "If you're really affected by the breakup, it means that you are a very special person and that somebody will see that in you," he said.