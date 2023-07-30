Is Hallmark Star Katrina Bowden Still Married To Husband Ben Jorgensen?

Art imitated life for Katrina Bowden when her television romance mirrored that of her and her husband of eight years, Armor for Sleep rocker Ben Jorgensen. Fans of "The Bold and the Beautiful" watched Bowden's character Flo reconnect with her high school sweetheart, Wyatt (Darin Brooks), and a similar rekindling of an old flame also happened for Bowden and Jorgensen.

In an interview with Esquire, Bowden recalled meeting Jorgensen when they both appeared in Fallout Boy's "Dance, Dance" music video. Bowden had actually seen Jorgensen performing before at an Armor for Sleep concert, which she attended with a boyfriend who was a fan of the band. She was single at the time of the video shoot and struck up a conversation with the singer. "We started dating. But he was like 21 and touring the country and I was in high school. So it didn't work and it broke my heart," she said. But they kept in touch via email and they resumed their relationship five years later.

After the couple tied the knot in 2013, Bowden told Us Weekly, "Just saying 'husband' is a strange feeling, but it feels good!" She also said they hoped to have kids someday. They were still going strong in 2019 when Bowden told Soap Opera Digest that Jorgensen had befriended her on-screen "B&B" love interest, while she had grown close with Brooks' wife. "We go out on double dates all the time," she said. But the following year, Bowden and Jorgensen called it quits.