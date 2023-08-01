Why Jenny McCarthy Turned Down Starring On Blue Bloods With Donnie Wahlberg

Donnie Wahlberg began playing Detective Danny Reagan on "Blue Bloods" in 2010, two years before he met the 1994 Playboy Playmate of the Year, Jenny McCarthy. It's now been nearly a decade since the couple tied the knot, so how is it possible that McCarthy hasn't appeared in an episode of her husband's police procedural?

After all, the couple's spicy love story is peppered with television appearances together. In a 2020 Instagram post, Wahlberg revealed that he first met McCarthy on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2012. Apparently, host Andy Cohen picked up on the pair's chemistry and tried to convince Wahlberg to ask McCarthy out on a date. The New Kids on the Block singer chickened out, but things got steamier than a juicy Wahlburger fresh off the grill when he appeared on "The Jenny McCarthy Show" in 2013. The future spouses found themselves sprawled on the floor and sucking on lollipops while discussing sex. Wahlberg quickly decided he preferred the taste of McCarthy's ear and gave it a nibble.

Once they finally started dating, Wahlberg and McCarthy became inseparable and even starred in their own reality series, "Donnie Loves Jenny," for three seasons. "Our goal is to work together as much as possible," Wahlberg told ET Canada in 2019. So, you'd think McCarthy would have jumped at the chance to make a guest appearance on "Blue Bloods" with him — but she had a good reason for turning the opportunity down.