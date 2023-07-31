Tyreek Hill's Off The Field Behavior Has Fans Furious

Tyreek Hill's criminal history began when he was still in college. After earning a Division-1 scholarship to play football for Oklahoma State, Hill's time on the team was cut short after he was arrested in 2014 on domestic violence charges. According to police reports, Hill's then-girlfriend Crystal Espinal, who was eight months pregnant at the time, called the police claiming the football player was physically violent toward her. Espinal told police Hill had choked her and punched her in the stomach during the incident, and she was afraid for her unborn baby's life.

Hill was ultimately dismissed from the Oklahoma State football program after one season after being charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation. The former Division-I athlete plead not guilty to the charges, but later changed his plea to guilty and accepted a deal. Hill served three years on probation thanks to his cooperation. According to The Oklahoman, Hill was required to provide "more than $1,000 in fines and court costs, a DNA sample, two years of state supervision, and proof of employment or student status, Hill's probation requires he complete an anger management course and a 52-week Batterer's Intervention Program."

After leaving Oklahoma behind for good, Hill was eventually able to play college football again despite the charges. The NFL star played for West Alabama during the 2015 season before entering the 2016 NFL draft. Hill and Espinol went on to welcome a healthy baby boy.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.