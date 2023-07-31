Angus Cloud, Euphoria Actor, Dead At 25

Known primarily for his role as Fezco (Fez) on HBO's "Euphoria," actor Angus Cloud has died at age 25. A week after saying goodbye to his father, Cloud's family told TMZ that he was struggling with losing not just his father, but his best friend, too. Cloud was consistently transparent about his mental health struggles, which his family hopes will show others that they don't need to battle by themselves.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," his family told the outlet. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways ... We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Cloud's career was only a few years old, as he just began acting professionally in 2019 with "The Perfect Women." His character Fez in "Euphoria," though troubled like the other characters in the series, was a fan-favorite because of his warm heart and caring personality.