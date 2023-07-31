Angus Cloud, Euphoria Actor, Dead At 25
Known primarily for his role as Fezco (Fez) on HBO's "Euphoria," actor Angus Cloud has died at age 25. A week after saying goodbye to his father, Cloud's family told TMZ that he was struggling with losing not just his father, but his best friend, too. Cloud was consistently transparent about his mental health struggles, which his family hopes will show others that they don't need to battle by themselves.
"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," his family told the outlet. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways ... We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."
Cloud's career was only a few years old, as he just began acting professionally in 2019 with "The Perfect Women." His character Fez in "Euphoria," though troubled like the other characters in the series, was a fan-favorite because of his warm heart and caring personality.
Cloud broke his skull in 2013 and lent his scar to Fez
Actor Angus Cloud was open about both his mental health issues and his traumatic brain injury following an accident in 2013. Cloud fell into a construction pit on, of all days, a Friday the 13th. While walking home one night, he ended up at the bottom of an open construction pit and passed out for 12 hours. He credited his mother for saving his life because she brought him to the hospital even after he asked to go to bed.
"The brain is so fragile," he told Variety almost a decade later. "It was damn near like nothing really happened. I'm so blessed to just have minor brain damage. You know, it's so minor it ain't even really worth speaking about." The outlet noted that Cloud wasn't one to talk a lot about himself and told his harrowing story with a unique stoicism. Cloud even told Variety that his scar became part of Fez's story after the character was whacked with a crowbar.
