Spencer Pratt Says He Has On Good Authority Meghan And Harry Are Living Separate Lives

Folks are consuming some seriously scorching tea about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and it's being served up by a pretty unlikely source. During a chat with Heather McDonald on the "Juicy Scoop" podcast, Spencer Pratt weighed in on some of the biggest news stories in the world — from reality television to aliens. At one point during the interview, McDonald asked Pratt about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Pratt shared what he had heard from a source close to the couple. "I got inside, real deal. I got a phone call from my source who wanted to go to TMZ," the former "Hills" star began. "My inside source from someone as close as you can get to Harry and Meghan said that they're not living together. Harry's actually been in L.A. a lot," he said.

Pratt's comments come on the heels of reports that things aren't going well between Harry and Meghan. In mid-July, a source told Radar Online that the former working royals were "trying to figure out what hit them" and that the two were "on divergent professional paths." It didn't take long for someone in Harry and Meghan's camp to speak out, telling Page Six that the story was "literally made up," but Pratt seems to have heard more than just rumblings of trouble in paradise.