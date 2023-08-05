Jill Martin's Husband: Who Is Erik Brooks?

Jill Martin of "Today" has been a regular on television for many years. When she is not hosting the NBC show, Martin works as a broadcaster for the New York Knicks. Additionally, Martin also serves as a contributing editor at People StyleWatch. Prior to her role at NBC, Martin was at WAMI-TV's Live; where she served as a news reporter. Similarly, in her earliest days in media, Martin worked as an intern at "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee" before going on to land an assistant role at "The Maury Povich Show," per The U.S. Sun.

On "Today," viewers get to watch Martin and her co-hosts discuss a wide range of topics, sometimes touching on their personal lives. On July 17, 2023, Martin penned a personal essay for Today, revealing that she had received a breast cancer diagnosis and would be undergoing a double mastectomy. "Of course I'm devastated. You hear the C-word and you think the worst. But after you hear the word and you absorb it, you then have to be your own best friend," the media personality later said in an interview with People. In her essay, however, Martin touched on having a strong support system including her "loving husband," Erik Brooks.

Brooks and Martin got married in September 2022 in a beautiful ceremony held at the New York Public Library, as reported by People. But while they have since enjoyed a blissful life together, Brooks remains something of a mystery to many of Martin's fans.