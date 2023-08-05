Geraldo Rivera's Wife: Who Is Erica Michelle Levy?

Geraldo Rivera has been reporting on the news and current events since 1970 but the on-air personality has made headlines of his own over the years, some due to the fact that he was married five times and has five children from three of his marriages. Rivera became a husband for the first time in 1965 to Linda Coblentz. He would go on to divorce her in 1969 and get married three more times before he wed his fifth and current wife, Erica Michelle Levy in 2003. At the time, the Fox News correspondent was 60 years old, while Levy was 28, and together, they welcomed Solita Liliana Rivera in 2005.

While their age difference was brow-raising, Rivera brought even more attention to it during Fox's "Outnumbered" when he stated, "I think what a woman brings to a marriage more than anything else — to a relationship — is her youth. Her youth is a fragile and diminishing resource, so if a woman were to invest two years in one of these marriages, and then to be rejected by the man, I think she has given up a valuable asset," (via HuffPost). He also stated that "the man is the breadwinner, although now, increasingly, women do work."

Levy stuck by Rivera after these retrograde comments on women. It was, in fact, the workplace where the two first met.