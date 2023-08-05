How Rich Is Elon Musk?

In addition to being a billionaire, Elon Musk is one of the most influential people in the world and outer space. He is responsible for a vast network of satellites in orbit around Earth that people use to access high-speed internet. As of 2023, there were about 4,500 of these Starlink satellites in space and Musk plans to eventually increase that number to 42,000, according to Space.com. In addition to telecommunications, Musk has even grander plans in space, like sending people to the moon and Mars. "We need to have a ... big permanently occupied base on the moon. And then build a city on Mars to become a spacefaring civilization, a multi-planet species," Musk once said during a SpaceX news conference.

Back on Earth, this ambitious attitude has helped Musk consistently rank among the wealthiest people on the planet. This is largely due to his involvement in a wide range of businesses and industries from education to automotive, social media to rocket ships. On his way to global domination, Musk made his first million in 1999 and has been growing his bank account ever since. Yet, according to the entrepreneur, money is often the furthest thing from his mind, as he holds freedom of speech above most things. "I'll say what I want to say and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it," Musk told CNBC. He certainly has money to spare – here's how rich Elon Musk really is.