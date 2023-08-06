What's The Real Meaning Of August By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

Summer comes all year round when you listen to "August" by Taylor Swift. Out of over 300 songs, yes, over 300 songs, that Swift has released, "August" comes at the top of many Swifties' lists.

The track was first released in 2020 when she dropped her eighth studio album, "Folklore," per Billboard. While the song was already amazing when it was first released, it seems to have had a resurgence in popularity thanks to the hit show, "The Summer I Turned Pretty." When the trailer for Season 2 dropped in July 2023, a slowed-down version of the track played over the video, per E! News. Not just that, but "August" has gained immense popularity on the social media platform, TikTok. People have shared their love for the song as they gallivant across the beach or wherever there is space so they can shout the lyrics at the top of their lungs. Famous creators and celebrities like Jimmy Fallon and the band Haim have even participated in the new trend.

Even Swift herself has a soft spot for the song. When August rolled around in 2023, the musician shared lyrics from the track on Twitter. She tweeted, "Get in the car it's August." It feels like the song has slowly taken over the world, and Swifties aren't mad about it. But beyond all the trends and whimsical production from "August," it's the lyrics that have truly touched fans, and we're here to fill you in on what the song actually means.