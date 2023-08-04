Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad Actor, Dead At 83

Actor Mark Margolis died August 3 at 83 years old at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, The Hollywood Reporter reports. The news was confirmed by his son. Margolis had a prolific career, and was remembered by many fans as crime boss Hector "Tio" Salamanca in "Breaking Bad," who communicated with the use of a bell. His work on the series earned Margolis an Emmy nomination for outstanding guest actor in a series in 2012. Prior to his role on the AMC series, Margolis had notable parts in the movie "Scarface," and on HBO's prison drama "Oz."

Upon his death, the veteran actor's manager, Rober Kolker released a statement. "He was one of a kind. We won't see his likes again. He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him," Kolker said, per Variety.

Margolis's work as Tio was a fan-favorite on "Breaking Bad," and the actor once noted how much his character's bell went for in auction. "The starting bid is $8,500 for my bell! A pair of Walter White's undies is going for $250," he told Time in 2013. Later, Margolis reprised his role as Tio on the spinoff series "Better Call Saul." Unfortunately, he sustained an injury while falling on set in 2017 and had to undergo brain surgery to relieve "minor brain swelling," as his reps confirmed to Radar at the time.