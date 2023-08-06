A Look At Jennifer Hudson's Messy Custody Battle With Ex David Otunga

While Jennifer Hudson may be a multi-hyphenated artist, her dating life is anything but. The EGOT winner has been in two long-term relationships, the first being with her "childhood sweetheart," James Peyton. "I grew up with him," the "American Idol" alum told Necole Bitchie in 2014. They broke up shortly after Hudson won her Oscar for "Dreamgirls" in 2007, though she denied her growing visibility played a role. "It wasn't the fame. I don't want to put his business out there. It ain't my place to tell," she explained.

It took her almost no time to find love again. Hudson started a relationship with David Otunga in 2007 and became engaged in September 2008. Otunga gained special significance in Hudson's life a month after. She was in Florida with him when Hudson's mother, brother, and nephew were murdered, a crime her former brother-in-law was convicted of. "That's one of the things that saved my life," she explained (via People). "I could have been home with my mom then."

That year, Hudson sparked pregnancy rumors, though she refused to confirm or deny it until she gave birth to David Jr. in August 2009. Hudson and Otunga continued to raise their child as an engaged couple. "I'm not in a rush," she said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in April 2017. "He ain't going nowhere." But Hudson split from the "I Love New York 2" contestant and former professional WWE wrestler a few months later. And things quickly got messy.