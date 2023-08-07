The Shady Side Of Lizzo

Lizzo's larger-than-life personality, unapologetic attitude, and incredible vocals have made her a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. She's anything but mainstream, with body positivity and women empowerment being the resounding messages behind her many chart-topping hits. The artist, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, dropped her debut album "Lizzobangers" in 2013, but it wasn't until 2019 that her real banger "Truth Hurts" would earn her a No. 1 hit.

You can't put Lizzo in a category, and that's part of the reason the Houston native has been so successful. Her blend of hip-hop, rap, and pop music that preach self-love and care has garnered her a mega-fan base and earned her four Grammy awards. Not only does her music speak volumes, but so does she. It's no question that Lizzo is not afraid to speak out over injustice and prejudice, as she's experienced much of it herself. She's not your typical pop star — and she's battled her own struggles with weight and appearance throughout her career. However, Lizzo has taken it in stride, celebrating and embracing her larger figure and encouraging others to do the same.

The "Fitness" artist's show-stopping career hasn't been without its ups and downs. After all, what Hollywood star hasn't been involved in their fair share of controversy? Whether she's in a feud, or she's being sued, Lizzo is making headlines for more than just her music. It's "About Damn Time" we look at the shady side of Lizzo.