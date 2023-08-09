Dead Celebrities Rumored To Be Alive

Fans are understandably shocked and saddened when their favorite stars die before their time. When these beloved celebrities shuffle off this mortal coil at far too young an age, a strange phenomenon sometimes emerges, in which fans so desperately cling to the memories of these late stars that they come to believe they're not actually dead.

As bizarre as it might seem, there have been numerous occasions over the years in which a celeb's passing has been followed by rumors that they're actually still alive. Sometimes these rumors are fuelled by sightings when somebody catches a glimpse of a stranger who bears a resemblance to a deceased star. Other times, conspiracy theories emerge after being fed by deliberate hoaxes, aimed at manipulating fans' emotions. There may be a psychological reason underscoring this phenomenon. "Famous people, at their best, are sacred heroes who reflect what we hold to be the best of our culture and society. As such heroes they are considered less mortal than ordinary humans, both symbolically and literally," psychology professor Pelin Kesebir told NBC News. For a fan, latching onto a rumor that a dead celebrity isn't actually dead could provide comfort in the belief that a god-like figure evaded mortality.

When it comes to the celebrities at the center of these rumors, they really have run the gamut, from rock stars to rappers to movie legends to comedians to royalty. With that in mind, read on for a look at some deceased celebrities who are rumored to be alive