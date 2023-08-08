DJ Casper, Cha Cha Slide Singer, Dead At 58

Willie Perry Jr., popularly known as DJ Casper, has died, BBC reports. According to the outlet, Casper's wife Kim confirmed his death to a Chicago-based local television station. News of Casper's death comes seven year after he was first diagnosed with cancer in 2016. "They diagnosed me in 2016 with two forms of cancer, which is renal and neuroendocrine, which is kidney and liver," he told ABC7 in May 2023. "They went in to try to do surgery, and they found out the kidney was connected to the main artery, so they decided not to do it and just treat it."

Casper's health challenge took a toll, bringing with it a number of discomforting symptoms ranging from loss of appetite to weight loss. Nonetheless, the famed DJ refused to allow his diagnoses stop him. "If you know me, you know I'm not going to stop. I'm going to continue to go. I'm going to continue to go until I can't go," he explained during the interview with ABC7.

More to come...