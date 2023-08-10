The Accident That Majorly Impacted Kendra Scott's Life After Shark Tank

Kendra Scott's life changed drastically after her appearance on "Shark Tank" and not in the way that she probably hoped. Scott wasn't actually a contestant on the show but popped in as a judge since she had established a renowned jewelry empire. According to ABC, Scott began her career in 2002 with little to her name. From going door to door to building a "billion-dollar valuation" company, Scott worked hard to get where she is, and she couldn't have done it without her family's motivation.

While her business has become a high priority, nothing comes before Scott's family. She has even said that family is one of the "pillars" of the foundation of the business. So, even though the Kendra Scott jewelry business was immensely important, she always prides herself on putting her sons first. She wrote in her blog, "I was surrounded by a large, loving family and a kind, generous mom who set an example of the mother I wanted to be someday. She taught me that being a mother may be the hardest job in the world, but it is by far the most rewarding."

Being a mom is Scott's primary role, so when a significant accident shook her family, she prioritized it above all else. However, this accident slowly took over the entrepuer's life.