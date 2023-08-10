Who Is The Young And The Restless Star Joshua Morrow's Wife, Tobe Keeney?

Good guy Nick Newman from "The Young and the Restless" could learn a thing or two about undying devotion from Joshua Morrow, to say nothing about declarations of love. In an interview with Soaps In Depth, he gushed about his wife, Tobe Keeney Morrow, stating, "I love her to death and I truly don't deserve her." Morrow has been married to his wife since 2001, and they have four children together. They have three sons born between 2002 and 2008 – Cooper Jacob, Crew James, and Cash Joshua– and, would you know, they stuck to the theme when they welcomed daughter Charlie Jo in 2012. He also gave credit to Tobe, saying, "My beautiful wife has given me the four coolest children that I could ever have asked for."

Tobe and Joshua met more than two decades ago. He told Soap Opera Digest, "I had met the most beautiful, magical, and hot woman in the world... I told her on the spot, 'We're getting married someday,' and she said, 'Shut up, you weirdo.'" It seems as if Tobe believes she leads an ordinary life, despite her husband's unconventional initial conversation and his status as a soap opera star. She once described herself on her social media account, tweeting, "I'm a mom of 4, teacher who spends her free time watching her kids play sports. Not exactly primetime TV." While Tobe's life may not be caught on camera, it's every bit as glamorous.