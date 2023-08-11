What Is Former General Hospital Star Anthony Geary Doing Now?

The year 2015 marked the end of an era for Anthony Geary. After 44 years playing Luke Spencer on "General Hospital," the veteran actor decided it was time to walk away from the daytime soap and embark on an exciting new chapter. Geary first joined the cast of "GH" in 1978. He was initially brought onto the show for a 13-week story arc but was later promoted to a series regular after his on-screen romance with Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) became a huge hit among fans. For his work on the drama, Geary has won a record-setting eight Daytime Emmy awards for outstanding lead actor in a drama series. In a chat with TVLine, Geary revealed what ultimately led him to retire from his role after a long tenure.

"I'm just weary of the grind and have been for 20 years. I really don't want to die, collapsing in a heap, on that 'GH' set one day. That wouldn't be too poetic," he said. He then clarified that while he was to move permanently to Amsterdam, he was not retiring from acting just yet. "I don't like that word, 'retirement,'" Geary said. "I'm an actor, a showbiz kid. This year marks 50 years for me in the business ... and I'm not about to bring that to an end." Adding, "I will always act. I will always be looking for another project." Almost a decade after leaving "General Hospital," what has been life like for Geary?