Is Johnny Manziel's Family Actually Rich? Here's Their True Story

Johnny Manziel walked onto the football field with a helmet and a lot of cash — or at least that's what people thought. Manziel was a force to be reckoned with in the early stages of his career. According to Sporting News, the star player became a starting quarterback at Texas A&M University in 2012 and was officially drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2014.

Football fans were excited about the potential he could bring to the league, but as quickly as that excitement came, it disappeared. Manziel's behavior off the field was filled with plenty of partying, and he clearly was not focused on football, per Sports Bank. Because of the football star's behavior, his career went downhill, and after two years, the Browns released him from their team, per Sporting News.

Many wondered how someone could jeopardize a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a big name in the NFL, but they also believed it was because Manziel knew he had his family's wealth to fall back on. It's not every day you see a person in their 20s living a lavish lifestyle. While he was making money from the NFL, Manziel always claimed his family had decades of generational wealth. Now, with Manziel's new documentary, "Untold: Johnny Football," out on Netflix, new details have been uncovered about his family and the money they make.