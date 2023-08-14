How Paul Wesley Really Feels About His Vampire Diaries Ending

Paul Wesley has no issue with the direction the "The Vampire Diaries" writers chose for his character, Stefan Salvatore. From 2009 through 2017, "The Vampire Diaries" — a teen vampire drama — aired on The CW. Unfortunately, viewers were forced to adjust to losing several actors throughout the show's run. However, "The Vampire Diaries" fans really suffered in 2015 when they lost Nina Dobrev, who played Elena Gilbert. "I always knew I wanted Elena's story to be a six season adventure, and within those six years I got the journey of a lifetime," revealed Dobrev on Instagram. "Elena fell in love not once, but twice, with two epic soulmates, and I myself made some of the best friends I'll ever know and built an extended family I will love forever."

Dobrev also quieted rumors that she was giving up her starring role, which netted her $40,000 an episode (via Life & Style), for Ian Somerhalder, her co-star/love interest and real-life ex-boyfriend. With that said, Dobrev wasn't the only Mystic Falls resident to realize that the spooky city wasn't the best place for her. Interestingly, Dobrev's premature departure didn't sentence her character to an early grave. However, Paul Wesley, who played Stefan Salvatore and appeared in all 171 episodes, can't say the same.