Kendra Wilkinson's Kids Hank Jr. And Alijah Are Growing Up Fast

Kendra Wilkinson sells mommyhood so well! The former "Girls Next Door" star and her now-ex, former NFL wide receiver Hank Baskett, became first-time parents in December 2009 when they welcomed Hank Randall Baskett IV to the world. Little Hank Jr. was an instant star, appearing on the cover of OK! magazine with his beaming mom. Wilkinson also gave the tabloid an interview while her family was still in the hospital. "I was just in heaven," she said of getting to meet her son.

When Hank Jr. learned that his mom was pregnant again, Wilkinson said he was thrilled about the idea of having a sibling — as long as that sibling was a brother. "We keep telling him it might be a sister and he's like, 'No! I don't want a sister!'" Wilkinson told E! News. Hank Jr. didn't get his wish, and Alijah Mary Baskett's arrival preceded a time of turmoil for her parents. They shared their happy news with the world in May 2014, but just one month later, Radar reported that Hank had been unfaithful. Wilkinson told People she became so upset that she kicked him out and had him take Hank Jr. with him while she cared for her new baby alone. "I had to calm down and really just think logically," she said. The scandal didn't immediately break up their family, but Wilkinson and Baskett announced that they were divorcing in 2018.

Now, the exes are on good terms and co-parenting two incredibly talented kids.