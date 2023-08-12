Brody Jenner Reads Dad Caitlyn's Parenting For Filth After Becoming A Father Himself

Brody Jenner became a first-time father weeks before his 40th birthday. "The Hills: New Beginnings" alum, who is the son of Linda Thompson and Caitlyn Jenner, welcomed his daughter, Honey Raye Jenner, with his fiancée, Tia Blanco, on July 29, according to People.

The big baby news was a longtime coming for Brody, who admitted in a YouTube video that he hadn't been sure he could even have kids. During his first marriage to Kaitlynn Carter, Brody's hesitation about becoming a father was showcased on an episode of "The Hills: New Beginnings," in which Carter noted the two were not on the same page with family planning. Brody reluctantly joined his then-wife on a visit to a fertility doctor. He later told Us Weekly that, while he wasn't "opposed to having kids," he and Carter were "not necessarily really trying to have children" at that time. The couple split shortly thereafter.

Now that he's a dad, Brody has some definite feelings about the kind of parent he wants to be — and it's nothing like the father who barely raised him.