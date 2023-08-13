David And Victoria Beckham's Kids Live Extremely Lavish Lives

Having David and Victoria Beckham as parents sure comes with a lot of perks — and a guaranteed lifetime of lavish living, too. The couple, who married in 1999, share four kids: sons Brooklyn, born in 1999, Romeo, born in 2002, and Cruz, born in 2005, and daughter Harper Seven, born in 2011, per People. And while David and Victoria might have millions to their names and global recognition, parenthood remains the couple's biggest and most fulfilling role. "Being a mother is simply the greatest achievement of my life," Victoria wrote in a 2015 personal essay for Time. "The emotional connection I feel towards my children brings boundless elation and joy as well as the inevitable worry and concern."

In the essay, Victoria also touched on the importance of helping her kids stay grounded amid their privileged life. Though the former soccer player and his wife seemingly have it all, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven were raised knowing the importance of hard work. "It is important that our children understand humility, that they appreciate how their parents have worked very hard to create this life for the family and that they, too, have a responsibility to work hard, be respectful and never, ever take anything for granted," the Spice Girl wrote.

Regardless, Victoria and David have managed to give their kids the best lives... and by best lives, we may or may not mean insanely lavish lives!