A Look At Big Bang Theory Star Johnny Galecki's Dating History

Leonard Hofstadter may have had trouble with the ladies on "The Big Bang Theory," but actor Johnny Galecki definitely doesn't. The nerdy physicist couldn't get a word out when it came to talking to beautiful women. However, it seems Galecki is the exact opposite of his character and has dated some gorgeous women in real life, many of whom have been fellow actors.

Galecki had been in the acting world for a while, but he shot to superstardom when he landed his iconic role on "The Big Bang Theory" in 2006. This catapulted him to a newfound success as the actor described it as "beyond a dream come true" to CBS. Of course, Galecki's personal life became more of an interest to the public after his big role on the CBS show. But the actor is very private about his personal life and surprisingly has kept the majority of his relationships out of the headlines. "The Big Bang Theory" actor, however, is human and revealed that one of his biggest fears is "loneliness" to "Behind The Brand."

While the actor is believed to be single as of 2023, we do not see that lasting very long. His charm and wit have had him dating some high-profile celebrities even before he got his big break on "The Big Bang Theory" and we are here to uncover Galecki's mysterious dating history.