A Look At Big Bang Theory Star Johnny Galecki's Dating History
Leonard Hofstadter may have had trouble with the ladies on "The Big Bang Theory," but actor Johnny Galecki definitely doesn't. The nerdy physicist couldn't get a word out when it came to talking to beautiful women. However, it seems Galecki is the exact opposite of his character and has dated some gorgeous women in real life, many of whom have been fellow actors.
Galecki had been in the acting world for a while, but he shot to superstardom when he landed his iconic role on "The Big Bang Theory" in 2006. This catapulted him to a newfound success as the actor described it as "beyond a dream come true" to CBS. Of course, Galecki's personal life became more of an interest to the public after his big role on the CBS show. But the actor is very private about his personal life and surprisingly has kept the majority of his relationships out of the headlines. "The Big Bang Theory" actor, however, is human and revealed that one of his biggest fears is "loneliness" to "Behind The Brand."
While the actor is believed to be single as of 2023, we do not see that lasting very long. His charm and wit have had him dating some high-profile celebrities even before he got his big break on "The Big Bang Theory" and we are here to uncover Galecki's mysterious dating history.
Johnny Galecki dated his Big Bang Theory co-star
The chemistry between Johnny Galecki and his co-stars has always been strong on-camera and off. One of his first public relationships was with his "Roseanne" co-star, Sara Gilbert, in the 90s, according to Ranker. The couple's characters on the show had a picture-perfect relationship, but in real life, sparks didn't fly. Gilbert revealed on "The Talk" (via "Today") that during her relationship with Galecki, she faced the truth about her sexuality and Galecki fully supported her. After his relationship with Gilbert ended, "The Big Bang Theory" actor dated a string of co-stars, from Laura Harris to Ari Graynor, per Ranker.
Despite dating fellow actors, Galecki's dating life didn't get wide attention until he started a romance with his co-star, Kaley Cuoco. "Lenny" lovers rejoiced when they discovered that Penny and Leonard's love story may become a thing in real life. In 2008, the two actors began their romantic relationship after meeting on the set of the CBS show, per Us Weekly. While fans were loving the idea, their characters' love story was a burden to the two actors. Cuoco told Vanity Fair, "He was very protective of what the fans would think, because we wanted them to want Leonard and Penny together so badly, that if they saw us together in real life, it could ruin the fantasy."
Unfortunately for fans, their relationship ended in 2009. Although the couple's romance slowly fizzled out, their friendship remained strong.
Johnny Galecki welcomed a baby with his girlfriend
Johnny Galecki was involved in several relationships after his breakup from "The Big Bang Theory" co-star Kaley Cuoco. According to Ranker, the actor dated American actor Kelli Garner from 2011 to 2014, and model Ariella Nicole from 2015 to 2016. The actor had serious long-term relationships, but his life would truly change when he began dating model Alaina Meyer.
Galecki and Meyer first sparked romance rumors in 2018 after being spotted on a romantic getaway in the Bahamas, per People. Not long after, the "Roseanne" actor and Meyer became Instagram official with a sweet photo of the two embracing in September 2018. The couple's relationship moved as fast as you could say "Bazinga!" Less than a year later, Galecki and Meyer announced they were expecting a baby. They released a statement to People, sharing, "We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world."
In December 2019, Meyer and Galecki welcomed their first child together as the actor shared a photo of the three holding hands. He wrote, "With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world. Thank you for all of your love and support." Unfortunately, mere days after their son turned one, Galecki and Meyer announced their split. Although the two are no longer together, a source told People they continue to co-parent their son.