Johnny Galecki Reflects On How He Would Have Handled Kaley Cuoco Romance Differently

Before Kaley Cuoco was married and divorced twice, she dated the guy she walked down the aisle with on "The Big Bang Theory." However, unlike many TV co-stars who dated in real life, she and co-star Johnny Galecki didn't go public with their romance; they did everything they could to ensure their relationship wouldn't cause a big bang.

On the "Armchair Expert" podcast, Cuoco confessed that she fell hard for Galecki when they first started filming "The Big Bang Theory" but couldn't make a move right away because he had a girlfriend. "The first few episodes, we would talk and hang out. And as things went on, finally we got drinks one night," she recalled. Cuoco didn't think Galecki reciprocated her feelings at first, but she ended up dating him for two years starting in 2008. They decided to keep their romance a secret, and neither actor spoke about their relationship until after it was over. "We were so protective of ourselves and the show and didn't want anything to ruin that. But that made it sad, too,"

Cuoco told Watch! Magazine. She revealed that the constant lying about the nature of their relationship and the effort it took to keep it under wraps put a strain on the couple. Cuoco made it clear that all of the secrecy was not her preference — and as he unraveled the mystery of their relationship history, Galecki admitted that he would handle the situation differently today.