Is Kaley Cuoco Ready To Date Again Post Her Second Divorce?
Kaley Cuoco's second chance at happily-ever-after didn't pan out as expected. The couple exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in September that she and Karl Cook were calling it quits after three years of marriage. "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," their joint statement read. Cuoco began dating the professional equestrian in 2016, announced their engagement in 2017 and married in June 2018, via Insider.
Cook was Cuoco's second marriage. She was previously married to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting. The "Big Bang Theory" star married the athlete in a New Year's Eve wedding in 2013 and the couple split just 21 months later, per People. "I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn't my fault — that was his," the "Flight Attendant" actor told Cosmopolitan of Sweeting.
So, how does the Emmy-nominated star feel about playing the field again?
Kaley Cuoco is 'really happy' following her divorce from Karl Cook
Kaley Cuoco and her husband of three years, Karl Cook, called it quits earlier this year. So how does the actor feel about getting back into the dating pool? "Dating just doesn't seem to be her focus right now," a source told Us Weekly. "She's really happy where she is in life," the insider continued. "She's been showered with gifts, flowers and so much love from her friends, family, costars [and] her team [for her birthday]." Cuoco has kept busy filming the second season of the hit series "Flight Attendant" in Europe and has "mainly been spending time with the cast and crew," the source revealed.
As for the divorce itself, the couple is reportedly cordial and respectful of one another. "She and Karl are on good terms," another source divulged to Us Weekly. "You could tell it's an amicable divorce [and] far from messy. It could take months to be finalized, but it wouldn't be because of any fighting whatsoever, it would just be because of the process taking time," the insider added.
In Hollywood, amicable divorces are few and far between, so we're glad to see this couple taking the high road.