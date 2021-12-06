Is Kaley Cuoco Ready To Date Again Post Her Second Divorce?

Kaley Cuoco's second chance at happily-ever-after didn't pan out as expected. The couple exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in September that she and Karl Cook were calling it quits after three years of marriage. "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," their joint statement read. Cuoco began dating the professional equestrian in 2016, announced their engagement in 2017 and married in June 2018, via Insider.

Cook was Cuoco's second marriage. She was previously married to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting. The "Big Bang Theory" star married the athlete in a New Year's Eve wedding in 2013 and the couple split just 21 months later, per People. "I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn't my fault — that was his," the "Flight Attendant" actor told Cosmopolitan of Sweeting.

So, how does the Emmy-nominated star feel about playing the field again?