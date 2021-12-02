How Does Kaley Cuoco Get Along With Her Ex Karl Cook Today?

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook announced their split in September, three years after they got married. "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," their statement to People magazine read, in part. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together," the statement continued. News of their split was quite surprising, given the fact that the two seemed very much in love. In fact, they had just celebrated their 3-year wedding anniversary in June. "I love you so much and I can't wait for a million more years," Cook captioned an Instagram post to commemorate the special day. Cuoco shared a sweet anniversary post at the time, but it appears as though it has been deleted.

Cook's Instagram activity looks fairly typical as of late. He is regularly posting about horses and riding — he is an equestrian, after all — but Cuoco appears to have made some significant changes to her feed. For the most part, Cuoco's Instagram is scrubbed clean of Cook, so we can't help but wonder if the two are on good terms these days or if they no longer talk at all.