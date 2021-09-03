The Real Reason Kaley Cuoco Split From Her Husband Karl Cook
When Kaley Cuoco met Karl Cook in March 2016, the two made an instant connection that would eventually lead to their marriage. According to Us Weekly, Cuoco and Cook, who are both avid equestrians, met at a horse show, and they started dating shortly after.
"I couldn't be happier. I feel very, very lucky that I found someone like him," Cuoco gushed to Us Weekly in 2017, after the duo had been dating for over a year. "I finally found my horse guy. It was very meant to be. He's an amazing rider, amazing equestrian and a great human." By December of 2017, Cook proposed to Cuoco on her birthday, and just six months later, the lovebirds said "I do" in a ceremony in which many of Cuoco's "Big Bang Theory" costars were in attendance.
Unfortunately for Cuoco and Cook, their marital bliss wouldn't last forever. On September 3, the duo released a joint statement announcing their separation — an announcement that came as a pretty big shock to many fans, considering the fact that the couple was happily celebrating their anniversary in June. So, what went wrong between the two, and is there any bad blood as they move forward with their divorce? Keep reading to learn everything we know about Cuoco and Cooks' separation.
Kaley and Karl reveal that they're on different paths
After just over three years of marriage, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook announced that they're calling it quits.
In a joint statement to People, the couple offered some insight into their separation: "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," their statement explained. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together." As for whether or not there's bad blood, Cuoco and Cook were also quick to dispel the potential for that rumor, stating that "there is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."
The duo ended their statement by saying that they "have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another" and clarified that they won't be speaking out about it any further. While the split came as a shock to many fans, it seems that both Cuoco and Cook are determined to keep things amicable as they move forward with their separation.
What will happen to Kaley and Karl's dog?
When Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook first met in 2016, they formed an instant bond thanks to one important shared interest: their love for animals! Cuoco has been outspoken about animal rights for much of her career, and she is also a proud pet parent to dozens of animals, including horses and dogs, per Variety.
Speaking to Us Weekly in 2017, Cuoco explained how she knew that Cook was right for her and how their love of animals helped them hit it off. "He's a real person and I think the big deal was knowing how much he loves dogs and horses — that's always on my checklist," the actor explained. "'Must love dogs' is number one and he checked that off quite quickly and I fell very hard."
During their relationship, the animal-loving couple adopted a senior dog named Larry, five months after their pup, Petunia died in November 2020. So what will happen to Larry now that his parents are done? We don't know as of this writing, but it's possible they'll attempt shared custody.
Will Kaley and Karl stay friends?
While some celebrity couples choose to keep their relationships relatively private, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook opted for an open-book approach. Cuoco loved to gush about her husband in interviews, and both loved to share tidbits of their relationship on social media for the world to see.
Most recently, Cuoco and Cook celebrated their third wedding anniversary, with the two commemorating the occasion with sweet Instagram posts. "I am just as amazed it's been three years, feel like just a flash," Cook joked in his caption alongside a picture of Cuoco looking surprised. "I love you so much and I can't wait for a million more years!!" Cook also loved celebrating Cuoco's career victories, including posting a picture of her getting ready for the 2021 Golden Globes, at which Cuoco had received her first-ever nomination.
Cuoco also posted frequently about Cook — from celebrating anniversaries to sharing funny selfies, it's pretty clear that the couple was smitten with one another. Though Cuoco and Cook's relationship has sadly come to an end, there's no denying how sweet it once was — and given their adorable past, maybe they'll remain pals. TBD!