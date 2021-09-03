The Real Reason Kaley Cuoco Split From Her Husband Karl Cook

When Kaley Cuoco met Karl Cook in March 2016, the two made an instant connection that would eventually lead to their marriage. According to Us Weekly, Cuoco and Cook, who are both avid equestrians, met at a horse show, and they started dating shortly after.

"I couldn't be happier. I feel very, very lucky that I found someone like him," Cuoco gushed to Us Weekly in 2017, after the duo had been dating for over a year. "I finally found my horse guy. It was very meant to be. He's an amazing rider, amazing equestrian and a great human." By December of 2017, Cook proposed to Cuoco on her birthday, and just six months later, the lovebirds said "I do" in a ceremony in which many of Cuoco's "Big Bang Theory" costars were in attendance.

Unfortunately for Cuoco and Cook, their marital bliss wouldn't last forever. On September 3, the duo released a joint statement announcing their separation — an announcement that came as a pretty big shock to many fans, considering the fact that the couple was happily celebrating their anniversary in June. So, what went wrong between the two, and is there any bad blood as they move forward with their divorce? Keep reading to learn everything we know about Cuoco and Cooks' separation.