Why Kim Cattrall Says She'll Never Get Married Again

Kim Cattrall has been married three times — and she plans to leave it at that. Her first marriage lasted two years. In 1977, the "Sex and the City" alum said "I do" to Larry Davis. She was 19 back then. "I was far too young to be married and that killed the first," she told Express in 2013. Their union was annulled two years later. Cattrall moved on with German architect Andre J. Lyson. They tied the knot in 1982 and she moved to his native country.

While living in Germany, Cattrall still had to spend quite a bit of time overseas, as she advanced her acting career, snagging roles in "Porky's," "Police Academy," and "Mannequin." That became an issue pretty quickly. "He was in Germany and I was in America for too much of the time," she said. "The distance was too great." Cattrall and Lyson divorced in 1989. Her career was also responsible for the demise of her third marriage.

Cattrall wed audio engineer Mark Levinson in 1998 — the same year she was cast in the groundbreaking HBO show that earned her household-name recognition. Her dedication to "Sex and the City" proved too big a hurdle for the marriage to overcome. Cattrall and Levinson divorced in 2004. "It cost me my marriage because I was never home," she told news.com.au. "I was never there and my husband got lonely and upset and competitive, and it was really difficult." After Levinson, Cattrall decided marriage isn't for her.