Why Kim Cattrall Says She'll Never Get Married Again
Kim Cattrall has been married three times — and she plans to leave it at that. Her first marriage lasted two years. In 1977, the "Sex and the City" alum said "I do" to Larry Davis. She was 19 back then. "I was far too young to be married and that killed the first," she told Express in 2013. Their union was annulled two years later. Cattrall moved on with German architect Andre J. Lyson. They tied the knot in 1982 and she moved to his native country.
While living in Germany, Cattrall still had to spend quite a bit of time overseas, as she advanced her acting career, snagging roles in "Porky's," "Police Academy," and "Mannequin." That became an issue pretty quickly. "He was in Germany and I was in America for too much of the time," she said. "The distance was too great." Cattrall and Lyson divorced in 1989. Her career was also responsible for the demise of her third marriage.
Cattrall wed audio engineer Mark Levinson in 1998 — the same year she was cast in the groundbreaking HBO show that earned her household-name recognition. Her dedication to "Sex and the City" proved too big a hurdle for the marriage to overcome. Cattrall and Levinson divorced in 2004. "It cost me my marriage because I was never home," she told news.com.au. "I was never there and my husband got lonely and upset and competitive, and it was really difficult." After Levinson, Cattrall decided marriage isn't for her.
Kim Cattrall doesn't see the need to sign papers
Kim Cattrall thinks relationships and marriage are two separate things. "There's no reason to [get married]," Cattrall told Express in 2007. Through the years, Cattrall has learned that marriage is incompatible with the way she's chosen to lead her life. "I don't think I'm very good at it," she added. After putting everything on the scale, Cattrall is sure of the approach she'll take in the future regarding her relationships. "I'll never get married again. I don't want children. I am self-sufficient," she told The Sydney Morning Herald in 2010.
In her view the responsibility of it isn't worth it. "Some people say it's just a piece of paper but it's a big piece of paper," Cattrall said in the Express interview. Her choice not to sign any more marriage licenses has no bearing on the health of her romantic life. "If I decide to spend time with someone, then I will," she told the Australian outlet. In fact, Cattrall was in a relationship with chef Alan Wyse then and enjoying what they had together. "We have such a great time as we are and I don't want anything to spoil it," she told Express.
But Cattrall also understands that relationships take a lot of compromising to work. "If marriage means something to someone else, I guess it could be a ... a negotiated point," she told The Sydney Morning Herald. "But I really don't feel it's necessary."
Kim Cattrall has been in a relationship for several years
Kim Cattrall's view on marriage hasn't stopped her from finding love. The "Filthy Rich" star has been with Russell Thomas since 2016, when she met the audio engineer while working on an essay about living with insomnia for the BBC. "We kind of liked each other, we kept in touch and then he came out to Vancouver," she told People in 2020. When he went up to her Canadian house, Thomas barely knew Cattrall. "It was very brave of him because we didn't really know each other than having a few meals together," she detailed.
But it was the best decision they could've made. "He came and we got along great, and we've been together ever since!" she said. Even though it might sound like they moved pretty fast, they actually did the opposite. Cattrall believes their relationship has worked because she took a different approach compared to her previous "instinctual" relationships. "It was really gradual with Russ," she told The Times in June. "Our lives were so separate and so different."
With Thomas, she's learned to appreciate the little details that make the days more special. "The day starts with a cup of tea ... We have tea together every morning, and after lunch usually another cup to get through the day," she told People. Cattrall feels she waited her whole life to find a relationship that felt so effortless. "I love him," she said. "And he was worth waiting for."