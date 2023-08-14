How Rihanna Almost Went Broke Before Her Billionaire Status

Today, Rihanna is one of the wealthiest celebrities in the world — but that was not always the case. The singer-songwriter came from humble beginnings in Barbados and it wasn't until a chance audition with music producer Evan Rogers that Rihanna was plucked from obscurity. She was just 16 when she moved in with Rogers to begin her career and she was just as ambitious then. "When I left Barbados, I didn't look back. I wanted to do what I had to do [to succeed], even if it meant moving to America," Rihanna told Entertainment Weekly.

Rihanna rose to fame with her first single, "Pon de Replay," and went on to churn out more bangers, such as "Umbrella" and "Rude Boy." The pop star went from coming from a working-class family to eventually becoming a millionaire, and then, a billionaire. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rihanna is now worth $1.7 billion, but a past mishandling of her funds almost caused her to become bankrupt.